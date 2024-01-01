- Biography
On Court
- Started playing at age seven at the Rod Fahey Tennis School in Kellyville after her father suggested she try it
- Was the U/12 singles and doubles finalist at the 2022 Australian Claycourt Championships
- Favourite thing about tennis is its competitive nature
- Names her backhand down the line as her best shot
- Goal is to win a Grand Slam.
Off Court
- Used to play netball and AFL
- Names her father as her biggest influence “because he helps with everything in tennis”
- Has a twin brother (Blake) and a younger brother (Josh).
Key statistics
|Age
|15
|Born
|30 August 2009
|Birth place
|Sydney, NSW
|Lives
|Sydney, NSW
|Height
|162 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Wesley Komorowski