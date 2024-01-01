Biography

On Court

  • Started playing at age seven at the Rod Fahey Tennis School in Kellyville after her father suggested she try it
  • Was the U/12 singles and doubles finalist at the 2022 Australian Claycourt Championships
  • Favourite thing about tennis is its competitive nature
  • Names her backhand down the line as her best shot
  • Goal is to win a Grand Slam.

Off Court

  • Used to play netball and AFL
  • Names her father as her biggest influence “because he helps with everything in tennis”
  • Has a twin brother (Blake) and a younger brother (Josh).

Statistics

Key statistics

Age15
Born30 August 2009
Birth placeSydney, NSW
LivesSydney, NSW
Height162 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachWesley Komorowski