Biography
- Names Austria as her favourite country she’s travelled
- Inspired by her favourite player Victoria Azarenka to start playing tennis
- Paula Badosa and Coco Gauff are two other players she enjoys watching
- Lists her main goal to play in the Australian Open as a junior
- Lives on a cattle farm in Queensland
- Likes hanging out with her horses, cows, chickens and dogs on her farm
- Attended inaugural Tennis Australia Talent Combine in September 2023
- Won the 2023 14-and-under girls’ Australian Junior Tour Masters doubles title at theDecember Showdown
Statistics
Key statistics
|Lives
|Queensland
|Plays
|Right-handed