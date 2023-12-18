Biography

  • Names Austria as her favourite country she’s travelled
  • Inspired by her favourite player Victoria Azarenka to start playing tennis
  • Paula Badosa and Coco Gauff are two other players she enjoys watching
  • Lists her main goal to play in the Australian Open as a junior
  • Lives on a cattle farm in Queensland
  • Likes hanging out with her horses, cows, chickens and dogs on her farm
  • Attended inaugural Tennis Australia Talent Combine in September 2023
  • Won the 2023 14-and-under girls’ Australian Junior Tour Masters doubles title at theDecember Showdown

Statistics

Key statistics

LivesQueensland
PlaysRight-handed