Biography
Statistics
Latest News
- Started playing tennis aged four
- Was inspired to start playing by his Dad, who played in Maroochydore. “I went there, had a hit and fell in love with the sport,” he says.
- Represented Queensland in the 15-and-under Australian Team Championships in July 2023
- Competed in Europe during 2022 and 2023 as part of Tennis Australia junior tours
- Took part in inaugural Tennis Australia Talent Combine in September 2023
- Lists hard courts as his favourite surface
- Long-term goal is “to become a professional tennis player, get into the top 100 in the world, play all the Grand Slams and do really well.”
- Names Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Alex de Minaur as his favourite players to watch
- Says his game most resembles Alex de Minaur’s style
- Favourite school subjects are English and maths
- Can play the piano and guitar
Statistics
Key statistics
|Lives
|Sunshine Coast, Australia
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Heath Denmen