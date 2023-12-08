Biography

  • Started playing tennis aged four
  • Was inspired to start playing by his Dad, who played in Maroochydore. “I went there, had a hit and fell in love with the sport,” he says.
  • Represented Queensland in the 15-and-under Australian Team Championships in July 2023
  • Competed in Europe during 2022 and 2023 as part of Tennis Australia junior tours
  • Took part in inaugural Tennis Australia Talent Combine in September 2023
  • Lists hard courts as his favourite surface
  • Long-term goal is “to become a professional tennis player, get into the top 100 in the world, play all the Grand Slams and do really well.”
  • Names Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Alex de Minaur as his favourite players to watch
  • Says his game most resembles Alex de Minaur’s style
  • Favourite school subjects are English and maths
  • Can play the piano and guitar

Statistics

Key statistics

LivesSunshine Coast, Australia
PlaysRight-handed
CoachHeath Denmen