Ranking movers: Aussies rewarded for impressive late-season form

Men's singles

Li Tu's impressive form on the ATP Challenger Tour has been rewarded in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 27-year-old, who has advanced to the quarterfinals in three of his past five tournaments, improves nine spots to world No.238.

Bernard Tomic is also on the rise, climbing 17 positions after advancing to an ATP Challenger quarterfinal in Brazil. The 31-year-old now sits at world No.278, his highest ranking since February 2022.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.12 0 Alexei Popyrin No.40 0 Max Purcell No.45 0 Jordan Thompson No.55 +1 Aleksandar Vukic No.62 -1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.65 0 Christopher O'Connell No.67 +1 Rinky Hijikata No.71 0 Jason Kubler No.102 -1 James Duckworth No.113 -4

Women's singles

Taylah Preston makes her debut in the Australian top 10 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

The 18-year-old from Perth rises 41 places to a career-high world No.206 after winning an Australian Pro Tour title in Brisbane. This was Preston's fourth ITF crown of the season and her career-first at ITF 60 level.

Ajla Tomljanovic is the biggest mover of the week, skyrocketing up 261 spots following a title-winning run in Brazil. After winning her first WTA 125 title, the 30-year-old improves to world No.282.

Kaylah McPhee is also on the rise, jumping up 59 places to world No.444 after recording her best singles result at an ITF 60 tournament in four years.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Kimberly Birrell No.110 0 Astra Sharma No.121 +1 Olivia Gadecki No.131 +1 Arina Rodionova No.132 +1 Storm Hunter No.171 -1 Destanee Aiava No.188 -2 Jaimee Fourlis No.200 +3 Priscilla Hon No.202 +6 Taylah Preston No.206 +41 Daria Saville No.207 -3

Men's doubles

Calum Puttergill rises to world No.170 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 30-year-old improves eight places after recording a runner-up finish at an ATP Challenger last week in Japan. It was Puttergill's fourth final appearance in a career-best season.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.4 0 Rinky Hijikata No.23 0 Jason Kubler No.30 0 Max Purcell No.35 0 John Peers No.39 0 John-Patrick Smith No.78 0 Andrew Harris No.95 0 Jordan Thompson No.104 +1 Matthew Romios No.129 -1 Luke Saville No.134 +3

Women's doubles

Destanee Aiava climbs to a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 23-year-old rises seven places to world No.158 after advancing to her 10th ITF doubles final of the season.

Priscilla Hon is the biggest mover within the Australian top 10, jumping up 22 spots to world No.186 after capturing her third title of the season.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.1 0 Ellen Perez No.17 0 Olivia Gadecki No.95 0 Destanee Aiava No.158 +7 Daria Saville No.172 -4 Talia Gibson No.174 +11 Olivia Tjandramulia No.178 -2 Priscilla Hon No.186 +22 Astra Sharma No.208 -3 Elysia Bolton No.211 0

