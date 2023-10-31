2024 Competitive Play calendar out now

The 2024 Competitive Play calendar launches today, offering level-based playing opportunities for all Australians.

The calendar includes Tennis Australia-endorsed events taking place around the country, aiming to ensure tennis attracts and retains players of all abilities whilst developing future champions.

The 2024 calendar will build on the success of the Junior Tour and Progress Series tournaments following their introduction this year. The first Australian Junior Tour and Progress Series Masters points races are set to end on 7 November 2023, with updated Leader Boards to be released on Friday 10 November and Monday 13 November respectively. Australian Masters events will be held in Melbourne from 2 December 2023 the December Showdown.

"Our aim is to develop a calendar that supports players at all levels of the playing pathway," said Tennis Australia Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner.

"Following our transition to a single rating system in 2022, the 2024 calendar will continue to focus on creating a positive playing environment for all participants of the sport, providing opportunities for players to compete and develop their skills at a level that is appropriate to them.

"We're excited to see more players, playing more tennis, more of the time with a wide variety of opportunities on offer around the country."

2024 calendar highlights



The initial release of the Australian Competitive Play calendar will see 562 tournaments be added, encompassing Juniors, Open, Masters and IE&D tournaments

The Australian Junior Tour will comprise of 288 tournaments leading to the Junior Tour Masters, the end-of-year points race for junior players

The Australian Junior International calendar will comprise of 16 ITF Junior tournaments held across the country, providing a competitive pathway for junior players to the elite junior level

The Australian Progress Series connects 20 Open Signature and Premier Series tournaments to the Australian Pro Tour

The Australian Pro Tour calendar will encompass 15 tournaments covering every state and territory, providing our elite players with an opportunity to test themselves against some of the best on the ITF World Tennis Tour, ATP Challenger Tour or WTA tour.

The 2023 Competitive Play calendar has seen:



747 Tennis Australia-endorsed tournaments take place to date

18,038 unique players participate up 33 per cent on 2022

A total of 64,906 entries up 14 per cent on 2022