Aussies set for Australian Pro Tour events in Darwin and Perth

Some of Australia's top players have the opportunity to earn valuable ranking points on home soil this fortnight, with Western Australia and the Northern Territory hosting back-to-back Australian Pro Tour events.

Perth will host consecutive ITF 25 tournaments for women, with Darwin the setting for two ITF 25 events for men.

Priscilla Hon, a Billie Jean King Cup representative who has been ranked as high as world No.118, headlines this week's Perth Tennis International at the State Tennis Centre.

The 25-year-old is joined by Western Australian locals Maddison Inglis, Talia Gibson and Taylah Preston in a strong field.

Blake Ellis, a 24-year-old from Brisbane, and Thomas Fancutt, a 28-year-old also from Brisbane, are the top seeds at this week's Darwin Tennis International.

Cruz Hewitt, the 14-year-old son of Australian great Lleyton Hewitt, is among a big group of Australians competing at the Darwin International Tennis Centre.

Hewitt scored his first professional-level win in the opening qualifying round yesterday.

"The Australian Pro Tour is an integral part of the high performance pathway for our emerging athletes," said Tennis Australia's Pro Tour Manager Fiona Luscombe.

"Being able to host international events such as ITF Pro Tour right here in Australia is so important for providing local athletes and those from across the Asia-Pacific region the opportunity to experience competing at an international level."

