Australians begin US Open 2023 doubles campaigns in style

Several Australian players have made an encouraging start in the US Open 2023 men's doubles competition.

Thanasi Kokkinakis teamed with Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands to record a 6-4 6-4 opening-round win against American wildcards Alexander Frusina and Adhithya Ganesan.

This is Kokkinakis' first doubles victory of the season.

The 27-year-old South Australian climbed to a career-high doubles ranking of world No.15 in November 2022, proving he is one of the world's best doubles players after capturing the Australian Open 2022 title alongside Nick Kyrgios.

However, this is only Kokkinakis' third doubles tournament so far in 2023 and his ranking now sits at world No.143.

Matt Ebden, Australia's top-ranked doubles player at world No.11, is also through to the second round at Flushing Meadows.

The 35-year-old from Western Australia and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna scored a 6-4 6-2 win against the all-Australian combination of Chris O'Connell and Aleksandar Vukic.

Ebden and Bopanna demonstrated why they have been one of the top-performing teams this season, conceding a mere seven points on serve. The sixth seeds did not face a break point either in the 55-minute encounter.

Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson lost a three-set battle against South African Lloyd Harris and Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, while John Peers and Brazilian partner Marcelo Melo were eliminated by 13th seeds Lloyd Glasspool of Great Britain and Finland's Harri Heliovaara.

Peers now turns his attention to the mixed doubles competition, where he is the defending champion alongside fellow Australian Storm Hunter.

RESULTS

Men's doubles, first round

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d Chris O'Connell (AUS)/Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-4 6-2

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Tallon Griekspoor (NED) d [WC] Alexander Frusina (USA)/Adhithya Ganesan (USA) 6-4 6-4

[13] Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) d John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) 6-4 7-6(4)

Lloyd Harris (RSA)/Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) d Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-4 3-6 6-3

Mixed doubles, first round

Anna Danilina (KAZ)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) d [6] Nicole Melichar-Martinez (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) 6-3 5-7 [10-7]

COMING UP

Men's doubles, first round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Marton Fucsovics (HUN) v Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)/Nicolas Mahut (FRA)

Men's doubles, second round

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v TBC

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Tallon Griekspoor (NED) v Francisco Cabral (POR)/Rafael Matos (BRA)



Women's doubles, first round

[2] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Danielle Collins (USA)/Nadiia Kichenok (UKR)

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Nadia Podoroska (ARG)/Mayar Sherif (EGY)

Daria Saville (AUS)/Irina Khromacheva v [WC] Fiona Crawley (USA)/Carson Tanguilig (USA)

Mixed doubles, first round

[5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) v Chan Hao-Ching (TPE)/Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)

Storm Hunter (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v Barbora Strycova (CZE)/Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)

