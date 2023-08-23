Millman scores impressive return victory in US Open qualifying

John Millman has made a triumphant tour return, knocking out 11th seed Alejandro Tabilo from Chile in the opening round of the US Open 2023 men's qualifying singles competition.

Contesting his first match since February, the 34-year-old Australian posted a 6-4 7-5 victory against the world No.110.

A back injury has sidelined Millman for the past seven months, seeing his ranking slide to world No.326.

He has used a protected ranking of No.207 to enter the US Open qualifying draw.

This is Millman's first appearance in a Grand Slam qualifying draw since Wimbledon 2015, when he successfully secured a main-draw spot.

He made his only previous appearance in a US Open qualifying draw in 2010, where he reached the final round.

To advance to that stage again, Millman will need to beat Italian Stefano Travaglia, a 31-year-old ranked No.234, in the second round.

Millman recorded his career-best Grand Slam result at the US Open in 2018, when he upset second seed Roger Federer to reach the quarterfinals.

In other men's qualifying singles action on day two, Marc Polmans also scored a big win.

The 26-year-old Australian edged out a hard-fought 6-7(5) 7-6(2) 6-3 victory against Romanian Nicholas David Ionel.

This is world No.175 Polmans' first win in New York since reaching the final qualifying round in 2018, snapping a six-match losing streak at the major tournament.

Polmans next meets Austrian Dennis Novak, who upset fifth-seeded Belgian and former top-10 star David Goffin in the opening round.

With James Duckworth also advancing to the first round, it marks the first time this century that Australian men have gone unbeaten in opening-round qualifying matches at the US Open.

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Men's qualifying singles, first round

John Millman (AUS) d [11] Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) 6-4 7-5

Marc Polmans (AUS) d Nicholas David Ionel (ROU) 6-7(5) 7-6(2) 6-3

Women's qualifying singles, first round

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) d Harmony Tan (FRA) 6-3 6-1

Priscilla Hon (AUS) d [11] Olga Danilovic (SRB) 5-7 6-4 6-1

[32] Marina Bassols Ribera (ESP) d Arina Rodionova (AUS) 5-7 7-6(8) 6-4

Vera Zvonareva d Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) 6-3 6-0

COMING UP

Men's qualifying singles, second round

[12] James Duckworth (AUS) v Terence Atmane (FRA)

Marc Polmans (AUS) v Dennis Novak (AUT)

John Millman (AUS) v Stefano Travaglia (ITA)

Women's qualifying singles, second round

[13] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Darja Semenistaja (LAT)

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Louisa Chirico (USA)

Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Himeno Sakatsume (JPN)

