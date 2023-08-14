Aussie weekly wrap: Celebrating major breakthroughs

It has been a breakthrough week for many Australian players.

Alex de Minaur recorded back-to-back top-10 wins for the first time in his career, overcoming world No.9 Taylor Fritz and world No.3 Daniil Medvedev in consecutive matches in his impressive march into a maiden ATP Masters 1000 final at Toronto.

Aleksandar Vukic and Max Purcell also recorded career-best wins at the Canadian Open.

Adam Walton proved he is one to watch, saving match points in the final to secure his first ATP Challenger singles title in Cary, while Charlie Camus and Lily Taylor claimed their biggest career junior singles crowns at an ITF tournament in Sydney.

Australia's 14-and-under team also performed well at the ITF World Junior Tennis Finals in the Czech Republic. The team, consisting of Renee Alame, Sara Nikolic and Koharu Nishikawa, finished sixth.

This week's most outstanding performers include:

Alex de Minaur: The 24-year-old progressed to his first ATP Masters 1000 singles final in Toronto (Canada). De Minaur's stunning run, which included three top-20 wins, made him the first Australian to reach the final at the tournament in 22 years.

Aleksandar Vukic: As a lucky loser in Toronto, the 27-year-old recorded two top-40 wins to reach the third round at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament for the first time. Vukic posted his first top-20 win against world No.15 Borna Coric in the opening round.

Max Purcell: The 25-year-old scored the biggest singles win of his career, beating world No.12 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the opening round as a qualifier at the ATP 1000 tournament in Toronto. It was Purcell's third career top-20 victory - and first since July 2021. Purcell also advanced to the doubles quarterfinals with Russia's Andrey Rublev.

Kimberly Birrell: The 25-year-old qualified at a WTA 1000 tournament for the second time in her career, beating world No.60 Yulia Putintseva to secure a main-draw place in Montreal (Canada).

Storm Hunter: The 29-year-old made the doubles semifinals with Belgian Elise Mertens at the WTA 1000 event in Montreal. Hunter has now made the semifinals or better in five of her past six tournaments.

Adam Walton: The 24-year-old won his first ATP Challenger singles title in Cary (USA). Walton scored three top-150 wins to secure the title. Walton was also a doubles finalist alongside Latvia's Mikelis Libietis.

A day Adam Walton will never forget 🏆



The 🇦🇺 saves two match points and overcomes Moreno De Alboran 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in Cary to claim his maiden Challenger title!#ATPChallenger | @TennisAustralia pic.twitter.com/lyqgnXLA0X — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) August 13, 2023





Adam Taylor: The 32-year-old made the doubles final with India's Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha at an ATP Challenger tournament in Cordenons (Italy). This matches Taylor's career-best result at ATP Challenger level.

Olivia Gadecki: The 21-year-old advanced to the doubles final alongside Japan's Mai Hontama at an ITF 1000 tournament in Landisville (USA). This was Gadecki's seventh ITF doubles final of the season.

Seone Mendez: The 24-year-old teamed with France's Estelle Cascino to win the doubles title at an ITF 25 tournament in Leipzig (Germany). This is Mendez's fourth career ITF doubles title and first since March 2021.

Arina Rodionova: The 33-year-old continued her impressive form at an ITF 25 tournament in Roehampton (Great Britain), reaching the singles final. This was the resurgent Rodionova's seventh final of the season.

Talia Gibson and Petra Hule: The Aussie duo were doubles finalists at the ITF 25 tournament in Roehampton. This was 19-year-old Gibson's sixth final of the season and 24-year-old Hule's seventh.

Patrick Harper: The 23-year-old was a doubles finalist at an ITF 25 tournament in Southaven (USA) with Japan's Shunsuke Mitsui. This was Harper's second career ITF doubles final appearance.

Blake Mott: The 27-year-old made the singles semifinals at an ITF 25 tournament in Jakarta (Indonesia). This was Mott's best tour-level result since September 2019.

Charlie Camus: The 16-year-old won the biggest singles title of his junior career, overcoming Hayden Jones in an all-Australian final at an ITF J200 tournament in Sydney. Camus also claimed the doubles title with compatriot Pavle Marinkov.

> READ: Charlie Camus - A rising star of Australian tennis

Lily Taylor: The 16-year-old won the girls' singles title at the ITF J200 tournament in Sydney, beating fellow Aussie Isabella Crossman in the final. This is Taylor's sixth, and biggest, junior singles title.

Alice Stevens and Kristina Tai: The Aussie pair won the doubles title at the ITF J200 tournament in Sydney. This is the second career ITF junior doubles title for 15-year-old Stevens and third for 16-year-old Tai.

