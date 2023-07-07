Ebden saves match point in Wimbledon doubles victory

Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna have scored a dramatic first-round doubles win at Wimbledon.

The sixth seeds needed two hours and 12 minutes to battle past Argentine combination Guillermo Duran and Tomas Martin Etcheverry, eventually prevailing 6-2 6-7(5) 7-6(8).

Ebden and Bopanna had a match point when leading 6-2 5-4, but were unable to convert.

Duran and Etcheverry then fought back from a 2-4 deficit in the deciding set to earn a match point of their own in the 12th game.

The see-sawing tussle eventually extended to a match tiebreak, where world No.16 Ebden and world No.12 Bopanna squandered a second match point.

They did, finally, clinch victory on their third opportunity.

The 35-year-old Ebden is the defending champion at Wimbledon, after claiming the title alongside fellow Australian Max Purcell last year.

The Aussie duo created history with their title-winning run, becoming the first team in tournament history to save match points in multiple matches.

This means Ebden has now remarkably saved match points in three of his past seven Wimbledon doubles victories.

Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler scored a much more convincing win in their Wimbledon doubles debut, beating Italian Marco Cecchinato and Brazilian Thiago Monteiro in straight sets.

The reigning Australian Open champions needed only 56 minutes to register a 6-2 6-2 victory.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

RESULTS

Gentlemen's doubles, first round

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d Guillermo Duran (ARG)/Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) 6-2 6-7(5) 7-6(8)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) d [Alt] Marco Cecchinato (ITA)/Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-2 6-2

Ladies' doubles, first round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) d Nadiia Kichenok (UKR)/Alicja Rosolska (POL) 6-0 6-2

Daria Saville (AUS)/Kateryna Baindl (UKR) d Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER)/Mayar Sherif (EGY) 6-4 7-5

> READ: Australians advance in opening round of ladies' doubles competition

Mixed doubles, first round

[WC] Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Katie Boulter (GBR) d John Peers (AUS)/Storm Hunter (AUS) 6-2 6-4

> READ: De Minaur records winning debut in Wimbledon mixed doubles

COMING UP

Gentlemen's doubles, first round

Chris O'Connell (AUS)/Laslo Djere (SRB) v [12] Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL)

Gentlemen's doubles, second round

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [WC] Jacob Fearnley (GBR)/Johannus Monday (GBR)

[16] John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v TBC

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v [1] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [14] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2023 gentlemen's doubles draw

Ladies' doubles, second round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)/Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)

Daria Saville (AUS)/Kateryna Baindl (UKR) v Wu Fang-Hsien (TPE)/Zhu Lin (CHN)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2023 ladies' doubles draw

Mixed doubles, first round

[5] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v Hugo Nys (MON)/Laura Siegemund (GER)

Mixed doubles, second round

[WC] Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Katie Boulter (GBR) v Joran Vliegen (BEL)/Xu Yifan (CHN)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2023 mixed doubles draw

