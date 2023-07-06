Eight Australians in action on day four at Wimbledon 2023

Will it be a case of third-time lucky for a trio of Aussies who have been waiting since Tuesday to complete their first-round matches at Wimbledon?

Persistent rain has been causing havoc for the schedule, preventing Alex de Minaur, Jason Kubler and Chris O'Connell from building any momentum in their respective opening-round matches.

De Minaur will resume his clash with Belgian qualifier Kimmer Coppejans holding a 6-7(5) 6-3 6-3 advantage. The Aussie No.1 bounced back strongly after dropping a tight opening set in their rain-delayed encounter.

Jason Kubler is in a promising position too against world No.39 Ugo Humbert. The 30-year-old Australian was ahead 6-4 4-6 6-2 when play was suspended due to poor light.

The world No.77, who made the fourth round in a career-best run at Wimbledon last year, is looking to record his first top-40 win since March.

World No.73 O'Connell only needs one set as well to complete victory against Serbian qualifier Hamad Medjedovic.

The 29-year-old Australian, who has never previously won a main-draw match at Wimbledon, leads 7-5 6-4.

Aleksandar Vukic is already through to the second round and looking to continue his dream debut at Wimbledon.

The world No.87 is hoping to advance to a Grand Slam third round for the first time in his career.

Standing in the 27-year-old Australian's way is world No.79 Quentin Halys, who has never reached that stage either.

"Halys has got a massive serve and a big game," noted Vukic, who won his only previous meeting against the 26-year-old Frenchman in a three-set battle on clay in 2021.

A further four Australians feature in doubles action on day four at the All England Club.

This includes Max Purcell, the defending champion in the gentlemen's doubles competition. The 25-year-old, who won the title with Matt Ebden in 2022, is partnering compatriot Jordan Thompson this year.

Wimbledon is broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage starting from 7.30pm AEST.

Aussies in action on day four:

Gentlemen's singles, first round

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [Q] Hamad Medjedovic (SRB), Court 9, second match (not before 9.30pm AEST), 7-5 6-4 to finish

[15] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [Q] Kimmer Coppejans (BEL), Court 18, second match (not before 9.30pm AEST), 6-7(5) 6-3 6-3 to finish

Jason Kubler (AUS) v Ugo Humbert (FRA), Court 11, second match (not before 9.30pm AEST), 6-4 4-6 6-2 to finish

Gentlemen's singles, second round

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Quentin Halys (FRA), Court 16, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Ladies' doubles, first round

[4] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Ekaterina Alexandrova/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN), Court 7, third match

Gentlemen's doubles, first round

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [WC] John Isner (USA)/Jack Sock (USA), Court 16, fourth match

[16] John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v Robin Haase (NED)/Philipp Oswald (AUT), Court 17, fourth match

