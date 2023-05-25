Singles draws revealed for Roland Garros 2023

The men's and women's singles draws are set for Roland Garros 2023.

Alex de Minaur leads the Australian charge in the men's singles competition. The No.18 seed begins his seventh campaign in Paris against world No.86 Ilya Ivashka.

Jason Kubler made his Roland Garros main-draw debut last year as a No.160-ranked qualifier. The 30-year-old returns as the world No.68 and will face lucky loser Facundo Diaz Acosta in the opening round.

Max Purcell has skyrocketed up the rankings in 2023, with six ATP Challenger finals helping him rise to world No.67. The 25-year-old has been handed a tough draw in his main-draw debut in Paris, pitted against fellow Aussie Jordan Thompson.

Thanasi Kokkinakis also faces a big test. He'll play world No.24 Dan Evans in the first round.

Roland Garros 2023Men's singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [18] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 19 v Ilya Ivashka 86 Max Purcell (AUS) 67 v Jordan Thompson (AUS) 71 Jason Kubler (AUS) 68 v [LL] Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG) 137 Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 82 v [Q] Aslan Karatsev 62 Chris O'Connell (AUS) 85 v Taro Daniel (JPN) 110 [WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 107 v [20] Dan Evans (GBR) 24

Kimberly Birrell carries Australian hopes in the women's singles competition.

The 25-year-old from the Gold Coast will make her main-draw debut in Paris against world No.129 Leolia Jeanjean. The 27-year-old French wildcard scored a top-10 win against Karolina Pliskova during a third-round run at Roland Garros last year.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia's top-ranked woman, is still recovering from knee surgery and unable to compete.

Roland Garros 2023Women's singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 111 v [WC] Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) 129 [Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) 202 v Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) 93

Storm Hunter joins Birrell in the draw as a qualifier and will face Spaniard Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the opening round.

This marks the second time in 28-year-old Hunter's career that she has earned her place in a Grand Slam singles draw through qualifying. The world No.202 also qualified in Paris two years ago.

Main-draw action in Paris begins on Sunday and will be broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport.

