Hunter and Fourlis charge into final qualifying round at Roland Garros

Storm Hunter and Jaimee Fourlis are one step closer to earning a coveted main-draw berth at Roland Garros.

World No.202 Hunter continued her impressive march through the women's qualifying singles draw in Paris, recording a 6-3 6-2 second-round win against German Mona Barthel.

Hunter, who is yet to drop a set this week, needed only 57 minutes to dismiss the former world No.23.

World No.150 Fourlis showed her fighting spirit in a second-round clash with Argentina's Maria Carle, grinding out a 6-4 5-7 6-2 victory in their two-hour and 43-minute battle.

This snaps an 11-match winning streak for world No.149 Carle and propels Fourlis into the final qualifying round at Roland Garros for the first time.

Hunter and Fourlis' progression marks only the third time in the past 33 years that two Australian women have reached the final qualifying round in Paris.

Both are aiming to qualify at a Grand Slam tournament for the second time in their careers. Hunter previously completed a successful qualifying campaign at Roland Garros in 2021, while Fourlis qualified at a major for the first time at Wimbledon last year.

Olivia Gadecki and Arina Rodionova's qualifying quest ended in the second round, with both bowing out to seeded opponents in three-set tussles.

Australia's last remaining hopes in the men's qualifying singles draw have also been eliminated.

World No.95 Aleksandar Vukic lost to American Nicolas Moreno de Alboran in three sets, while Sweden's Elias Ymer recorded a straight-sets victory against Marc Polmans.

Aussies in action - Roland Garros

RESULTS

Women's qualifying singles, second round

Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) d Maria Carle (ARG) 6-4 5-7 6-2

Storm Hunter (AUS) d Mona Barthel (GER) 6-3 6-2

[10] Elizabeth Mandlik (USA) d Arina Rodionova (AUS) 6-1 4-6 6-1

[13] Erika Andreeva d Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 6-4 4-6 6-1

Men's qualifying singles, second round

Nicolas Moreno de Alboran (USA) d [18] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 4-6 7-6(4) 6-2

Elias Ymer (SWE) d Marc Polmans (AUS) 7-5 6-3

COMING UP

Women's qualifying singles, final round

Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v [WC] Fiona Ferro (FRA)

Storm Hunter (AUS) v Ashlyn Krueger (USA)



