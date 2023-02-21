Australian Summer of Tennis patron survey competition winners revealed

More than 1.2 million people attended events across this year's Australian Summer of Tennis.
Thanks to all patrons who completed a survey while at one of these events, your feedback provides valuable insights.
Congratulations to all of the lucky patron survey competition winners, who are listed below:
|Event
|Prize
|Winner
|United Cup
|Two tickets to 2024 final
|Cristy
|Adelaide International
|Two tickets to 2024 final
|Wendy
|Hobart International
|Two tickets to 2024 final
|Roxie Holden
|Australian Open
|Two tickets to 2024 final
|Wulan Musca
|Australian Open
|Tennis racquet and can of balls
|Josh Katajala
|Australian Open
|AO merchandise hamper
|Emiliana Guerra
|Australian Open
|$100 gift card
|Jennise Chow
|Australian Open premium experience
|Semifinal package for two
|Adriana Brusi
|Kids Tennis Day
|Four tickets to Family fun day at AO 2023
|Ting Wang
|Kids Tennis Day
|Four tickets to Family fun day at AO 2023
|Cayla
|Kids Tennis Day
|Four tickets to Family fun day at AO 2023
|Vanessa Korfiatis
