Australian Summer of Tennis patron survey competition winners revealed

More than 1.2 million people attended events across this year's Australian Summer of Tennis.

Thanks to all patrons who completed a survey while at one of these events, your feedback provides valuable insights.

Congratulations to all of the lucky patron survey competition winners, who are listed below:

Event Prize Winner United Cup Two tickets to 2024 final Cristy Adelaide International Two tickets to 2024 final Wendy Hobart International Two tickets to 2024 final Roxie Holden Australian Open Two tickets to 2024 final Wulan Musca Australian Open Tennis racquet and can of balls Josh Katajala Australian Open AO merchandise hamper Emiliana Guerra Australian Open $100 gift card Jennise Chow Australian Open premium experience Semifinal package for two Adriana Brusi Kids Tennis Day Four tickets to Family fun day at AO 2023 Ting Wang Kids Tennis Day Four tickets to Family fun day at AO 2023 Cayla Kids Tennis Day Four tickets to Family fun day at AO 2023 Vanessa Korfiatis

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!