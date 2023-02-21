Australian Summer of Tennis patron survey competition winners revealed

The winners of the patron survey competitions at the 2023 Australian Summer of Tennis events have been announced.

Tuesday 21 February 2023
tennis.com.au
Melbourne, Australia
More than 1.2 million people attended events across this year's Australian Summer of Tennis.

Thanks to all patrons who completed a survey while at one of these events, your feedback provides valuable insights.

Congratulations to all of the lucky patron survey competition winners, who are listed below:

EventPrizeWinner
United CupTwo tickets to 2024 finalCristy
Adelaide InternationalTwo tickets to 2024 finalWendy
Hobart InternationalTwo tickets to 2024 finalRoxie Holden
Australian OpenTwo tickets to 2024 finalWulan Musca
Australian OpenTennis racquet and can of ballsJosh Katajala
Australian OpenAO merchandise hamperEmiliana Guerra
Australian Open$100 gift cardJennise Chow
Australian Open premium experienceSemifinal package for twoAdriana Brusi
Kids Tennis DayFour tickets to Family fun day at AO 2023Ting Wang
Kids Tennis DayFour tickets to Family fun day at AO 2023Cayla
Kids Tennis DayFour tickets to Family fun day at AO 2023Vanessa Korfiatis

