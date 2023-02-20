In-form Birrell books spot in Merida main draw

Merida, Mexico

Kimberly Birrell has qualified at a WTA tournament for the first time in her career.

The 24-year-old from the Gold Coast won two qualifying rounds to earn a place in the main draw at a WTA 250 tournament in Merida this week.

Birrell sealed her spot with a 6-3 6-3 victory today against world No.84 Varvara Gracheva. It is Birrell's eighth career top-100 win - and third this season.

She owns a 12-4 singles win-loss record so far in 2023, which has helped her soar to a career-high ranking of world No.133.

Birrell will face world No.76 Anna Bondar, a 25-year-old from Hungary, in the opening round.

Aussies in action - Merida

RESULTS

Women's qualifying singles, final round

[12] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) d [1] Varvara Gracheva 6-3 6-3

COMING UP

Women's singles, first round

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Anna Bondar (HUN)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have suffered a heart-breaking first-round loss at a WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai.

Anna Kalinskaya and Marketa Vondrousova edged out a 3-6 6-3 [16-14] victory against the fifth seeds, saving a match point in the process.

Aussies in action - Dubai

RESULTS

Women's doubles, first round

Anna Kalinskaya/Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) d [5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 3-6 6-3 [16-14]

Doha, Qatar

Four Australians - Chris O'Connell, Jason Kubler, John Peers and Matt Ebden - are set to compete at an ATP 250 tournament in Doha this week.

Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna are the third seeds in the men's doubles draw. They'll look to continue their impressive form after recording a runner-up finish at Rotterdam last week.

Aussies in action - Doha

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [WC] Fernando Verdasco (ESP)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v Aslan Karatsev

Men's doubles, first round

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [WC] Liam Broady (GBR)/Alexander Zverev (GER)

Jason Kubler (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v Tallon Griekspoor (NED)/Bart Stevens (NED)



Marseille, France

Three Australians - Alex de Minaur, Andrew Harris and John-Patrick Smith - are scheduled to compete at an ATP 250 tournament at Marseille this week.

De Minaur is the third seed in the men's singles draw.

Aussies in action -Marseille

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

[3] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Bye

Men's doubles, first round

Andrew Harris (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v [2] Nicolas Mahut (FRA)/Fabrice Martin (FRA)

