Ranking movers: Jason Kubler soars to new career-highs

Men's singles
Nick Kyrgios is back inside the world's top 20 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.
Jason Kubler makes his top-80 debut this week, rising five spots to a career-high world No.79 after scoring his first Australian Open main-draw win. The 29-year-old is now the No.3-ranked Australian man.
Alexei Popyrin soars 23 places to world No.90 following his third-round run at his home Grand Slam, while Thanasi Kokkinakis improves 18 positions to world No.141 after reaching the second round.
Rinky Hijikata, who also advanced to the Australian Open second round, makes his top-150 debut this week. The 21-year-old moves up 20 spots to world No.149.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.20
|+1
|Alex de Minaur
|No.25
|-1
|Jason Kubler
|No.79
|+5
|Jordan Thompson
|No.85
|+3
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.90
|+23
|Chris O'Connell
|No.96
|-16
|John Millman
|No.140
|0
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.141
|+18
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.149
|+20
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.155
|-9
Women's singles
Kimberly Birrell has achieved a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings. The 24-year-old rises 17 spots to world No.150 after reaching the Australian Open second round. Birrell's previous best ranking was No.154, achieved in May 2019.
Olivia Gadecki improves 40 places to world No.159 after scoring her first Grand Slam main-draw win at the Australian Open, propelling her into the Australian No.4 position.
While Destanee Aiava has returned to the Australian top 10. The 22-year-old moves up 26 spots to world No.302 after reaching the second round in Australian Open qualifying.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.34
|+1
|Daria Saville
|No.57
|-1
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.150
|+17
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.159
|+40
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.172
|-12
|Priscilla Hon
|No.174
|-4
|Astra Sharma
|No.219
|+5
|Storm Hunter
|No.245
|-6
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.281
|-13
|Destanee Aiava
|No.302
|+26
Men's doubles
Jason Kubler is the new Australian No.1 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 29-year-old rises 130 places to a career-high No.33 following his remarkable title-winning run at the Australian Open.
His partner, Rinky Hijikata, is one of the biggest movers this week. The 21-year-old skyrockets up 242 spots to a career-high world No.35. His previous career-high was No.254, achieved in August last year.
Kubler and Hijikata's rapid rise means there are currently nine Australian players inside the world's top 100 - and six inside the top 50.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Jason Kubler
|No.33
|+130
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.35
|+242
|John Peers
|No.38
|0
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.39
|-26
|Matt Ebden
|No.46
|-22
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.47
|-30
|Max Purcell
|No.62
|-29
|Luke Saville
|No.69
|+12
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.81
|-3
|Andrew Harris
|No.131
|-7
Women's doubles
Storm Hunter, an Australian Open quarterfinalist for a second consecutive year, remains the top-ranked Australian at world No.12 in the latest WTA doubles rankings.
Ellen Perez moves up two spots this week to world No.18, while 18-year-old Talia Gibson makes her debut inside the Australian top 10.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Storm Hunter
|No.12
|0
|Ellen Perez
|No.18
|+2
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|No.119
|+1
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.131
|-1
|Sam Stosur
|No.136
|-25
|Astra Sharma
|No.149
|+4
|Daria Saville
|No.150
|-3
|Alana Parnaby
|No.224
|-4
|Talia Gibson
|No.226
|0
|Alexandra Bozovic
|No.228
|-4
