Popyrin determined for more success at Australian Open 2023

Alexei Popyrin's Australian Open 2023 campaign is not over yet.

After bowing out of the men's singles competition yesterday, the 23-year-old Aussie turns his attention to doubles.

"I have had my best experiences as a professional player," reflected Popyrin of his past week.

"I've had a crowd chanting my name, I've had the whole of Australia behind me, which is a feeling that I'll never forget, and hopefully I'll get more of."

Popyrin, who has progressed to the second round in the AO 2023 men's doubles competition alongside compatriot Marc Polmans, is among 26 Aussies in action today at Melbourne Park.

Aussies in action:

[4] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Timea Babos (HUN)/Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)

Women's doubles, second round, John Cain Arena, second match (not before 12.30pm AEDT)

After fighting past tough opponents in the opening round, the draw doesn't get any easier for world No.12 Hunter and world No.5 Mertens. The fourth seeds now face former world No.1s Mladenovic and Babos, who made three consecutive Australian Open finals between 2018-2020. The recently reunited world No.15 Mladenovic and world No.81 Babos have won four major titles together, including two at the Australian Open.

> VIEW: Australian Open 2023 women's doubles draw

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Hugo Nys (MON)/Jan Zielinski (POL)

Men's doubles, second round, Kia Arena, third match (not before 1.30pm AEDT)

Thompson has advanced to the second round in an Australian Open doubles draw for the first time since 2014. The 28-year-old Thompson and his Davis Cup team-mate Purcell, a 24-year-old ranked No.33 and a two-time Australian Open doubles finalist, are determined to continue that winning run against world No.40 Nys, a 31-year-old from Monaco, and world No.36 Zielinski, a 26-year-old from Poland.

[WC] Marc Polmans (AUS)/Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [2] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)

Men's doubles, second round, Kia Arena, fourth match

Polmans, a 25-year-old from Melbourne, and 23-year-old Popyrin face a big challenge in their second-round doubles match. The Aussie wildcards, who are teaming up for the first time this week, meet world No.1 Ram, a 38-year-old American, and world No.2 Salisbury, a 30-year-old Brit. The No.2 seeds are two-time Australian Open finalists and won the 2020 title together.

> VIEW: Australian Open 2023 men's doubles draw

[6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) v Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED)

Mixed doubles, first round, Court 3, fourth match

The 27-year-old Perez, Australia's No.2-ranked woman at world No.20, is contesting Australian Open mixed doubles for a fifth time. Her partner is world No.11 Heliovaara, a 33-year-old from Finland. Perez faces two familiar opponents. World No.19 Melichar-Martinez is her regular doubles partner and she teamed with world No.21 Middelkoop at Wimbledon last year.

[8] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [WC] Lizette Cabrera (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS)

Mixed doubles, second round, Kia Arena, fifth match

At least one Aussie is guaranteed to win in this second-round showdown. Purcell, a 24-year-old from Sydney partnering Canada's world No.7 Dabrowski, is hoping to reach his second Australian Open mixed doubles quarterfinal. The 33-year-old Smith is aiming to make this third, while 24-year-old Cabrera is looking to extend her career-best run in a Grand Slam mixed doubles draw.

[WC] Maddison Inglis (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)/Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)

Mixed doubles, second round, Court 7, fifth match

Inglis, a 25-year-old from Perth, and Kubler, a 29-year-old from Brisbane, saved two match points in their first-round win. The Aussie wildcards now face world No.15 Mladenovic and world No.27 Cabal, who are both former world No.1s and Australian Open mixed doubles champions. Mladenovic and Kubler met in the AO 2022 mixed doubles final, but both are playing with new partners this year.

> VIEW: Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles draw

Mark Philippoussis (AUS)/Marcos Baghdatis (CYP) v Bob Bryan (USA)/Mike Bryan (USA)

Legends doubles, Rod Laver Arena, day session, first match (from 11am AEDT)

Australian tennis legend Philippoussis, a former world No.8 and a two-time Grand Slam finalist, returns to Rod Laver Arena today. The 46-year-old is partnering Baghdatis, a 37-year-old Cypriot who memorably made the AO 2006 singles final. They play six-time Australian Open doubles champions, Bob and Mike Bryan, who are returning to Melbourne Park for the first time since their 2020 retirement.

Rennae Stubbs (AUS)/Cara Black (ZIM) v Iva Majoli (CRO)/Barbara Schett (AUT)

Legends doubles, John Cain Arena, day session, first match (from 11am AEDT)

Aussie great Stubbs, a former world No.1 doubles star, is reuniting with Black, another former world No.1 doubles player, in the legends competition. The Wimbledon 2004 doubles champions face Majoli, the Roland Garros 1997 singles champion, and Schett, a former top-10 player in both singles and doubles and an Australian Open 2001 mixed doubles finalist.

Charlie Camus (AUS) v Tomasz Berkieta (POL)

Boys' singles, first round, Court 7, first match (from 11am AEDT)

Camus, a 16-year-old from Canberra, travelled with Australia's Davis Cup team last year as an orange boy. The world No.35, who reached the third round at an ITF event in Traralgon last week, begins his Australian Open campaign against Berkieta, a 16-year-old from Poland ranked No.38.

[Q] Brendan Loh (AUS) v [4] Arthur Gea (FRA)

Boys' singles, first round, Court 8, first match (from 11am AEDT)

The 16-year-old Loh won two qualifying rounds to earn his place at the Australian Open. The South Australian, who finished runner-up in the 16/u Australian Championships last month, now faces world No.11 Gea. The 18-year-old from France contested all four Grand Slam junior tournaments last year.

> VIEW: Australian Open 2023 boys' singles draw

[WC] Stefani Webb (AUS) v [1] Sara Saito (JPN)

Girls' singles, first round, Court 16, first match (from 11am AEDT)

Webb earned her wildcard as the winner of the 18/u Australian Championships during the December Showdown last month. The 17-year-old has been handed a tough draw, pitted against top-seed Saito. The 16-year-old from Japan is the world No.5-ranked junior.

[WC] Thomas Gadecki (AUS)/Hugh Winter (AUS) v Keegan Rice (CAN)/Hoyoung Roh (KOR)

Boys' doubles, first round, Court 3, second match

Gadecki, a 16-year-old from Queensland, and Winter, a 16-year-old from South Australia, are a wildcard entry in the boys' doubles draw. Their first-round opponents are Rice, a 16-year-old Canadian ranked No.40, and Roh, a 16-year-old Korean ranked No.48.

> READ: Gadecki stepping into the spotlight at AO 2023

Lily Taylor (AUS) v Tatum Evans (USA)

Girls' singles, first round, Court 7, second match

The highly touted Taylor, a 16-year-old from Queensland, is currently ranked at a career-high No.47 in the world junior rankings. She faces Evans, a 17-year-old American ranked No.37, in the opening round. This is Taylor's second Australian Open appearance.

> VIEW: Australian Open 2023 girls' singles draw

[WC] Lily Fairclough (AUS) v Naomi Xu (CAN)

Girls' singles, first round, Court 8, second match

Fairclough, a 17-year-old from Western Australia, is contesting her second Australian Open. The world No.76, who made her WTA-level debut in Hobart International qualifying earlier this month, faces Xu, a 16-year-old Canadian ranked No.60.

> READ MORE: Lily Fairclough - A rising star of Australian tennis

[WC] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) v Joel Schwaerzier (AUT)

Boys' singles, first round, Court 16, second match

Marinkov, a 16-year-old from New South Wales, earned his wildcard as winner of the 18/u Australian Championships during last month's December Showdown. Marinkov, who made the third round at an ITF tournament in Traralgon last week, faces Schwaerzier, a 16-year-old Austrian ranked No.33.

[WC] Gabby Gregg (AUS)/Elicia Kim (AUS) v [5] Sayaka Ishii (JPN)/Ena Koike (JPN)

Girls' doubles, first round, Court 12, third match

Gregg, a 15-year-old from New South Wales, and Kim, a 17-year-old Victorian, are wildcards in the girls' doubles draw. They face a fifth-seeded Japanese duo of Ishii, a 17-year-old ranked No.22, and Koike, a 16-year-old ranked No.19.

> VIEW: Australian Open 2023 girls' doubles draw

[12] Hayden Jones (AUS) v [Q] Andril Zimnokh (UKR)

Boys' singles, first round, Court 16, third match

Jones is currently Australia's highest-ranked junior boy at world No.23. The 16-year-old from the Gold Coast, who advanced to the third round in the AO 2022 boys' singles competition, plays Ukrainian qualifier Zimnokh, a 17-year-old ranked No.115.

> READ MORE: Hayden Jones - A rising star of Australian tennis

[WC] Lily Fairclough (AUS)/Yilin Yan (AUS) v Ela Nala Milic (SLO)/Francesca Pace (ITA)

Girls' doubles, first round, Court 8, fourth match

The 17-year-old Fairclough and 17-year-old Yan won an ITF junior title in Thailand together last season and are now hoping to replicate that success at Grand Slam level. The Aussie wildcards begin their quest against world No.42 Milic, a 16-year-old Slovenian, and world No.88 Pace, a 17-year-old Italian.

Charlie Camus (AUS)/Emilien Demanet (BEL) v Federico Bondioli (ITA)/Matic Kriznik (SLO)

Boys' doubles, first round, Court 13, fourth match

The 16-year-old Camus is partnering Demanet, a 17-year-old from Belgium ranked No.32, in the boys' doubles competition. They face Bondioli, a 17-year-old Italian ranked No.51, and Kriznik, a 17-year-old Slovenian ranked No.41, in the opening round.

> VIEW: Australian Open 2023 boys' doubles draw

[WC] Alexander Despoja (AUS)/Jeremy Zhang (AUS) v [2] Adriano Dzhenev (BUL)/Iliyan Radulov (BUL)

Boys' doubles, first round, Court 8, fifth match

Aussie wildcards, 18-year-old Despoja and 17-year-old Zhang, have been handed a tough draw in the boys' doubles competition. They have been pitted against the second-seeded Bulgarian combination of world No.27 Dzhenev and world No.7 Radulov.

> VIEW: Full Australian Open 2023 day seven schedule

