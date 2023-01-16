Aussies ready for action at Australian Open 2023

The countdown to Australian Open 2023 is over.

Main-draw action at the first Grand Slam of the season begins at Melbourne Park today.

The day one schedule is headlined by top seeds Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek, as well as six Australians competing in first-round singles matches.

This includes fan favourites Storm Hunter, John Millman and Jason Kubler, as well as rising stars Olivia Gadecki, Talia Gibson and Rinky Hijikata in their main-draw debuts.

Aussies in action:

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v [Q] Polina Kudermetova

Women's singles, first round, Court 8, first match (from 11am AEDT)

This is a fascinating showdown between two rising talents making their Grand Slam main-draw singles debuts. The highly touted Gadecki, a 20-year-old wildcard from the Gold Coast, is ranked No.199 and being mentored by Australian Open 2022 champion Ash Barty. Kudermetova, a 19-year-old qualifier ranked world No.182, has high-profile support too. Her older sister, Veronika, is currently ranked inside the world's top 10 in both singles and doubles.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

[WC] Talia Gibson (AUS) v [Q] Clara Burel (FRA)

Women's singles, first round, Court 3, second match

Gibson, an 18-year-old from Perth, is making her Grand Slam main-draw debut. The world No.344, who was named Female Junior Athlete of the Year at the 2022 Australian Tennis Awards, was awarded a wildcard after winning three ITF titles in her first year on tour. Gibson faces world No.130-ranked qualifier Burel, an Australian Open 2018 girls' singles finalist. The 21-year-old Frenchwoman is making her fourth main-draw appearance at Melbourne Park and aiming to progress beyond the opening round for a first time.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

[WC] Jason Kubler (AUS) v Sebastian Baez (ARG)

Men's singles, first round, John Cain Arena, third match (not before 3.30pm AEDT)

Kubler has impressively scored two top-50 wins already in a sizzling start to 2023, helping the 29-year-old from Queensland rise to a career-high world No.84. The 29-year-old wildcard, who is making his fourth Australian Open main-draw appearance, is now aiming to claim a third. Kubler meets world No.44 Baez, a 22-year-old from Argentina, in the opening round. Both players are former world No.1-ranked juniors and enjoyed career-best seasons in 2022.

Head-to-head: First meeting

[WC] Storm Hunter (AUS) v Wang Xinyu (CHN)

Women's singles, first round, Kia Arena, fourth match

Hunter (nee Sanders) won her first Grand Slam title and broke into the world's top 10 in doubles during a memorable 2022 season. The 28-year-old, who lives in Melbourne, is currently ranked No.239 in singles but heroically proved at the Billie Jean King Cup in November she can challenge the world's best. Hunter will aim to record her first Grand Slam main-draw singles win against world No.79 Wang, a 21-year-old Chinese player who won the Australian Open 2018 girls' doubles title.

Head-to-head record: Wang leads 1-0

Last meeting: Wang won 6-2 6-4 (Miami, March 2022)

[WC] John Millman (AUS) v Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI)

Men's singles, first round, Court 3, fourth match

Fan favourite Millman is making his ninth Australian Open main-draw appearance as a No.140-ranked wildcard. The 33-year-old from Queensland, who has been ranked as high as world No.33 and beat Roger Federer to reach the US Open 2018 quarterfinals, meets the in-form Huesler. The 26-year-old from Switzerland won his first ATP title in October and currently sits at a career-high ranking of world No.51. This is Huesler's Australian Open main-draw debut.

Head-to-head: First meeting

[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [Q] Yannick Hanfmann (GER)

Men's singles, first round, Court 8, fourth match

Hijikata, a 21-year-old from Sydney, is making his Australian Open main-draw debut. The world No.169 soared up the rankings in a breakout 2022 season and impressively extended world No.2 Rafael Nadal to four sets in his maiden US Open appearance. World No.128 Hanfmann has qualified at Melbourne Park for a second consecutive year. The 31-year-old German recorded a major breakthrough of his own at Australian Open 2022, beating Thanasi Kokkinakis to score his first Grand Slam main-draw win.

Head-to-head: First meeting

