Purcell powers into final round of Australian Open 2023 qualifying

Max Purcell has moved a step closer to securing a spot in the Australian Open 2023 main draw.
The 24-year-old Australian recorded a straight-sets win over Bosnian Damir Dzumhur in second-round qualifying action at Melbourne Park today.
Purcell broke serve early in both sets and was in control throughout, eventually closing it out 6-4 7-5.
"I think 95 per cent of the match was played on my terms," Purcell said.
The world No.204 could see the finish line leading 6-4 5-4 and with a 40-0 lead on serve, before Dzumhur rallied.
Purcell kept his cool in the warm conditions and eventually closed it out with an ace - on his seventh match point.
"I had a lot of chances to make that a bit more than a single break in the first and the second sets," Purcell said after defeating the former world No.23.
"It took some closing out. I actually think I served the right way on those match points, he just picked it correctly."
The Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen's doubles champion is now one win away from his first main-draw singles appearance at his home Slam since 2020.
"It'd be great to get another Aussie into the main draw. I think I'm playing okay," Purcell said. "It's not far fetched to see myself in a main draw, particularly in Australia, I don't think."
Purcell, a two-time Australian Open doubles finalist, will play world No.134 Matteo Arnaldi in the final qualifying round.
The No.22-seeded Italian denied an all-Australian showdown, saving a match point in his 5-7 7-5 6-4 second-round victory today against Aussie Alex Bolt.
Tickets to attend Australian Open qualifying, which concludes tomorrow, are just $5 for kids and $10 for adults. Fans will also be able to see some of the world's top-ranked players compete in practice matches at Melbourne Park.
> BUY NOW: Australian Open 2023 tickets
AUSSIES IN ACTION - Australian Open
TODAY'S RESULTS
Men's qualifying singles, second round
[21] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d Thiago Agustin Tirante (ARG) 7-6(4) 6-3
Max Purcell (AUS) d Damir Dzumhur (BIH) 6-4 7-5
[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) d Raul Brancaccio (ITA) 6-7(4) 6-4 7-5
[22] Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) d Alex Bolt (AUS) 5-7 7-5 6-4
Marco Trungelliti (ARG) d Marc Polmans (AUS) 3-6 6-2 6-3
Laurent Lokoli (FRA) d Li Tu (AUS) 6-1 6-7(6) 6-2
Luciano Darderi (ITA) d [WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS) 7-5 1-6 6-1
Peter Gojowczyk (GER) d [WC] Adam Walton (AUS) 2-6 6-2 6-4
COMING UP
Men's qualifying singles, final round
[21] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [9] Michael Mmoh (USA)
Max Purcell (AUS) v [22] Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)
[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) v Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)
> VIEW: Full Australian Open 2023 men's qualifying singles draw
