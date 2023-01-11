Aussie women crash out in Australian Open 2023 qualifying

Australian hopes have been dashed in the Australian Open 2023 women's qualifying singles competition.

Five Aussie players had advanced to the second round, which was only the fifth time this has happened in the past 30 years. But, unfortunately, none have progressed to the final round.

Destanee Aiava came incredibly close to matching her run to the final round of AO 2020 qualifying, before falling 3-6 6-3 7-6(6) to Dutchwoman Arianne Hartono at Melbourne Park today.

The 148th-ranked Hartono was steadier at crucial stages of the match, with Aiava's 51 unforced errors - 25 in the final set alone - hurting her chances.

Rapidly ascending Andorran Victoria Jiménez Kasintseva, the Australian Open 2020 girls' singles champion, powered to a 6-1 6-1 victory against Zoe Hives.

Unforced errors were also costly for the 26-year-old Victorian - 31 in total, to just five winners - especially against the relentless play of the 17-year-old left-hander, who wrapped up victory in 63 minutes.

The qualifying quest of world No.169 Priscilla Hon, the top-ranked Australian in the draw, ended with a 6-2 6-2 loss to Canada's Katherine Sebov.

A misfiring Hon struck three winners and 30 unforced errors against the world No.191.

Switzerland's Simona Waltert proved too good for Astra Sharma, recording a 6-2 6-4 victory in their second-round meeting. While Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro posted a 6-3 6-2 win against Ellen Perez.

These results mean Australia will have six representatives in next week's main draw. World No.35 Ajla Tomljanovic will lead the Aussie charge alongside wildcards Jaimee Fourlis, Kimberly Birrell, Olivia Gadecki, Storm Hunter and Talia Gibson.

Tickets to attend Australian Open 2023 qualifying, which concludes tomorrow, are just $5 for kids and $10 for adults. Fans will also be able to see some of the world's top-ranked players compete in practice matches at Melbourne Park.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Australian Open

TODAY'S RESULTS

Women's qualifying singles, second round

[20] Simona Waltert (SUI) d [WC] Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-2 6-4

Katherine Sebov (CAN) d Priscilla Hon (AUS) 6-2 6-2

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (AND) d Zoe Hives (AUS) 6-1 6-1

Arianne Hartono (NED) d [WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS) 3-6 6-3 7-6(6)

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) d [WC] Ellen Perez (AUS) 6-3 6-2

