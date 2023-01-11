Aussie wildcard enjoying career-best run in Australian Open 2023 qualifying

Tristan Schoolkate, a 21-year-old wildcard from Perth, has advanced to the final round in a Grand Slam qualifying draw for the first time in his career.

Wednesday 11 January 2023
Leigh Rogers
Melbourne, Australia
Tristan Schoolmate (AUS) in action during the 2023 Australian Open Qualifiers at KIA Arena in Melbourne on Tuesday , January 10th, 2023. MANDATORY PHOTO CREDIT Tennis Australia/Mark Dadswell

Perserverance is paying off for Tristan Schoolkate in the Australian Open 2023 qualifying competition, winning two hard-fought matches to keep his qualifying dreams alive.

The 21-year-old from Perth moved into the final round with a 6-7(4) 6-4 7-5 victory against world No.146 Raul Brancaccio this evening at Melbourne Park.

"It was a tricky one today, but I'm glad I got through," said Schoolkate after defeating the 25-year-old Italian.

"I was pretty composed. I stayed clear with what I wanted to do and served well on some big moments to save a couple of break points late in the third. I took my chances, which really helped."

Schoolkate struck 22 aces and 54 winners to record the first top-150 win of his career.

"There's not much in these matches," he said. "Being young, you're playing guys who are older and more experienced. It often comes down to a couple of points here and there, and I'm glad I'm coming out on top of those at the moment."


Schoolkate, who is currently ranked at a career-high world No.365, is contesting Australian Open qualifying for the fourth time. His previous best result was a second-round appearance in 2021.

"I think I'm definitely improving, I feel fitter and stronger," he said.

He will face 32-year-old German Jan-Lennard Struff, a former world No.29, in the final round tomorrow.

"I'm in the last round, so I'm going to give it my all and hopefully I can go one more," Schoolkate said.

Tickets to attend Australian Open qualifying, which concludes tomorrow, are just $5 for kids and $10 for adults. Fans will also be able to see some of the world's top-ranked players compete in practice matches at Melbourne Park.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Australian Open

TODAY'S RESULTS
Men's qualifying singles, second round
[21] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d Thiago Agustin Tirante (ARG) 7-6(4) 6-3
Max Purcell (AUS) d Damir Dzumhur (BIH) 6-4 7-5
[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) d Raul Brancaccio (ITA) 6-7(4) 6-4 7-5
[22] Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) d Alex Bolt (AUS) 5-7 7-5 6-4
Marco Trungelliti (ARG) d Marc Polmans (AUS) 3-6 6-2 6-3
Laurent Lokoli (FRA) d Li Tu (AUS) 6-1 6-7(6) 6-2
Luciano Darderi (ITA) d [WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS) 7-5 1-6 6-1
Peter Gojowczyk (GER) d [WC] Adam Walton (AUS) 2-6 6-2 6-4

COMING UP
Men's qualifying singles, final round
[21] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [9] Michael Mmoh (USA)
Max Purcell (AUS) v [22] Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)
[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) v Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)

