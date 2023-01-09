Ranking movers: Kubler soars to new career-high

Men's singles

Jason Kubler's impressive performances at the United Cup have helped him achieve a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 29-year-old defeated two higher-ranked opponents in Sydney last week - world No.27 Dan Evans and world No.39 Albert Ramos-Vinolas. This has propelled Kubler up 21 places to world No.86.

Kubler tops his previous career-high of world No.91, achieved in October 2018.

Alexei Popyrin is also on the rise, improving seven spots to world No.113 after reaching the Adelaide International quarterfinals. It was the 23-year-old's third career ATP-level quarterfinal and first since February 2021.

Max Purcell has also started the 2023 season strongly. He improves 16 spots to world No.204 after advancing to an ATP Challenger quarterfinal in Thailand.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.21 +1 Alex de Minaur No.24 0 Chris O'Connell No.79 -1 Jordan Thompson No.85 -1 Jason Kubler No.86 +21 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.110 -17 Alexei Popyrin No.113 +7 Aleksandar Vukic No.129 +1 John Millman No.148 -1 James Duckworth No.157 -2

Women's singles

Storm Hunter is the biggest mover in this week's WTA Tour women's singles rankings. The 28-year-old rises 14 places to world No.227 after reaching the final round in Adelaide International qualifying.

Kimberly Birrell also advanced to the final qualifying round at the WTA 500 tournament, helping her improve seven spots to world No.166.

Ajla Tomljanovic remains the top-ranked Aussie woman at world No.35.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.35 -2 Daria Saville No.55 -2 Jaimee Fourlis No.160 +2 Kimberly Birrell No.166 +7 Priscilla Hon No.169 -15 Maddison Inglis No.190 -11 Olivia Gadecki No.200 +2 Astra Sharma No.224 +9 Storm Hunter No.227 +14 Lizette Cabrera No.263 +2

Men's doubles

John-Patrick Smith and Andrew Harris are on the rise in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 33-year-old Smith and 28-year-old Harris made two ATP Challenger finals at the end of the 2022 season and have continued their strong form to reach another in Canberra last week.

Smith jumps up seven places to world No.78, while Harris improves 10 spots to a career-high world No.125.

Tristan Schoolkate, a 21-year-old from Western Australia, makes his top-200 debut this week. He rises 16 places to a career-high world No.194 after reaching the semifinals in Canberra.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.13 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.16 -1 Matt Ebden No.26 0 Max Purcell No.33 0 John Peers No.37 0 John-Patrick Smith No.78 +7 Luke Saville No.80 -3 Andrew Harris No.125 +10 Dane Sweeny No.163 -2 Jason Kubler No.165 -5

Women's doubles

Storm Hunter remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

The 28-year-old began the season with a runner-up finish at the Adelaide International - but after failing to defend her 2022 title, slips outside the world's top 10.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.13 -3 Ellen Perez No.20 0 Olivia Tjandramulia No.120 +5 Astra Sharma No.121 -3 Ajla Tomljanovic No.129 +7 Sam Stosur No.133 -19 Daria Saville No.149 +6 Alana Parnaby No.214 -12 Alexandra Bozovic No.217 +4 Lizette Cabrera No.218 -46

