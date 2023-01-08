Three Aussies advance in Adelaide International qualifying

Jordan Thompson is one of three Australians to progress to the final round in the Adelaide International 2 men's qualifying singles competition.

Sunday 08 January 2023
Leigh Rogers
Adelaide, Australia
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 02: Jordan Thompson of Australia competes against Quentin Halys of France during day two of the 2023 Adelaide International at Memorial Drive on January 02, 2023 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Sarah Reed/Getty Images)

Australian hopes have made a strong start in the Adelaide International 2 men's qualifying singles competition.

Jordan Thompson, Chris O'Connell and John Millman all won their opening-round matches today at The Drive.

The eighth-seeded Thompson fired 11 aces and did not drop serve in his 6-4 6-4 victory against world No.88 Roman Safiullin.

World No.78 O'Connell had to fight harder in an all-Australian battle with 21-year-old wildcard Rinky Hijikata. The fifth-seeded O'Connell eventually triumphed 3-6 6-1 6-2.

O'Connell will face another Australian in the final qualifying round.

Millman, who only needed 56 minutes to eliminate world No.72 Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles today, is his next opponent.

Main-draw action begins tomorrow, with an all-Australian showdown between defending champion Thanasi Kokkinakis and in-form Alexei Popyrin headlining the night session.

The Adelaide International 2, a combined ATP 250 and WTA 500 event, is part of a two-week Adelaide Festival of Tennis. The festival includes back-to-back tournaments and concludes on 14 January.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Adelaide

TODAY'S RESULTS
Men's qualifying singles, first round
[5] Chris O'Connell (AUS) d [WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 3-6 6-1 6-2
[8] Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Roman Safiullin 6-4 6-4
John Millman (AUS) d [3] Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) 6-2 6-2
[6] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) d [WC] Luke Saville (AUS) 6-1 6-3

COMING UP
Men's qualifying singles, final round
[5] Chris O'Connell (AUS) v John Millman (AUS)
[8] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [2] Mikael Ymer (SWE)

Women's singles, first round
[WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v Ekaterina Alexandrova
[WC] Storm Hunter (AUS) v Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)

Men's singles, first round
[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [WC] Alexei Popyrin (AUS)
[WC] Jason Kubler (AUS) v Qualifier

Women's doubles, first round
[1] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) v Anna Danilina (KAZ)/Sania Mirza (IND)
Sam Stosur (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [2] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/Giuliana Olmos (MEX)
[WC] Alana Parnaby (AUS)/Olivia Tjandramulia (AUS) v Alicja Rosolska (POL)/Erin Routliffe (NZL)

Men's doubles, first round
[5] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Bye
John Peers (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) v Guillermo Duran (ARG)/Philipp Oswald (AUT)
[WC] Jeremy Beale (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Julian Cash (GBR)/Henry Patten (GBR)
[WC] Blake Ellis (AUS)/Andrew Harris (AUS) v Maxime Cressy (USA)/Albano Olivetti (FRA)

