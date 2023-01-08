Qualifying singles draws revealed for Australian Open 2023

The Australian Open 2023 men's and women's qualifying singles draws feature 28 Aussie contenders, including Astra Sharma, Max Purcell and Maddison Inglis.

Sunday 08 January 2023
Leigh Rogers
Melbourne, Australia

The Australian Open 2023 men's and women's qualifying singles draws are set.

The qualifying competition begins at Melbourne Park tomorrow, with players needing to win three matches to secure a coveted Australian Open 2023 main-draw spot.

Aleksandar Vukic is the highest-ranked Australian contender in the men's qualifying singles draw. The No.21 seed begins his campaign against 21-year-old Canadian Gabriel Diallo.

Max Purcell, a two-time Australian Open doubles finalist, has been pitted against the second seed and former world No.16 Marco Cecchinato of Italy in the first round.

Purcell is one of eight Aussie men to be drawn against a seeded opponent in the opening round.

James Duckworth, who peaked at world No.46 last summer, meets Kazakhstan veteran Mikhail Kukushkin, a former world No.39 looking to make a 13th consecutive Australian Open main-draw appearance.

Adam Walton, a recent US college graduate, faces an experienced opponent in his Grand Slam debut. The 23-year-old wildcard plays 36-year-old Spaniard Pablo Andujar, who made the third round at AO 2022.

Australian Open 2023Men's qualifying singles, first round
PlayerRankPlayerRank
[21] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)130vGabriel Diallo (CAN)227
James Duckworth (AUS)155vMikhail Kukushkin (KAZ)188
Li Tu (AUS)210v[25] Jozef Kovalik (SVK)137
Max Purcell (AUS)220v[2] Marco Cecchinato (ITA)101
Omar Jasika (AUS)242v[6] Denis Kudla (USA)106
[WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS)249v[27] Vit Kopriva (CZE)140
Marc Polmans (AUS)334v[24] Lukas Klein (SVK)136
[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS)367vKimmer Coppejans (BEL)218
[WC] James McCabe (AUS)406vAlexandre Muller (FRA)160
[WC] Adam Walton (AUS)432v[14] Pablo Andujar (ESP)121
[WC] Philip Sekulic (AUS)543v[30] Yosuke Watanuki (JPN)145
Alex Bolt (AUS)638vRenzo Olivo (ARG)182
[WC] Edward Winter (AUS)672vRio Noguchi (JPN)208
[WC] Jeremy Jin (AUS)990v[20] Zizou Bergs (BEL)129
[WC] Derek Pham (AUS)1017vPeter Gojowczyk (GER)235

Several Australian contenders have been dealt tough draws in the women's qualifying singles competition. This includes Maddison Inglis, who reached the third round at AO 2022. The 24-year-old from Perth faces former world No.10 Kristina Mladenovic.

Wildcard Alexandra Bozovic has been pitted against the top seed, world No.75 Alycia Parks. While Arina Rodionova meets former world No.9 and AO 2017 semifinalist CoCo Vandeweghe.

Zoe Hives, who represented Australia in the inaugural United Cup, clashes with France's Harmony Tan, who upset Serena Williams at Wimbledon last year.

Priscilla Hon, the highest-ranked Australian in the women's qualifying singles field, begins her quest against American Katrina Scott.

Two Australian wildcards, Ellen Perez and Petra Hule, will face-off in an all-Aussie first-round showdown.

Australian Open 2023Women's qualifying singles, first round
PlayerRankPlayerRank
Priscilla Hon (AUS)154vKatrina Scott (USA)159
Maddison Inglis (AUS)179vKristina Mladenovic (FRA)152
[WC] Astra Sharma (AUS)233vKatharina Hobgarski (GER)192
[WC] Lizette Cabrera (AUS)265vElina Avanesyan153
Arina Rodionova (AUS)302v[23] CoCo Vandeweghe (USA)128
[WC] Alexandra Bozovic (AUS)307v[1] Alycia Parks (USA)75
[WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS)311vIpek Oz (TUR)182
[WC] Ellen Perez (AUS)364v[WC] Petra Hule (AUS)452
[WC] Seone Mendez (AUS)375v[13] Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)116
[WC] Kaylah McPhee (AUS)580v[4] Cristina Bucsa (ESP)105
[WC] Elysia Bolton (AUS)681v[26] Jodie Burrage (GBR)131
Zoe Hives (AUS)772vHarmony Tan (FRA)142

Tickets to attend Australian Open qualifying are just $5 for kids and $10 for adults. Fans will also be able to see some of the world's top-ranked players compete in practice matches at Melbourne Park.

"There's always amazing tennis on offer during AO qualifying and for 2023 we're amplifying the on-site experience for our fans and giving them a real taste of the AO festival atmosphere as well," Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

