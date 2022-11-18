Derek Pham

- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Introduced to tennis at age five, at primary school
- Represented Australia at the 2018 ITF World Junior Tennis competition in Bangkok
- Singles semifinalist at the 2018 Victorian Junior Claycourt Championships
- Won the 14/u Australian Championships at Melbourne Park in December 2018
- Favourite surface to play on is hard court
- Admires Rafael Nadal: “I love how he goes about his business, he’s so professional. Not just on the court, but when he’s doing stuff off the court. He gives himself the best chance to win.”
- In 2022, reached his first professional-level final at the ITF Futures event in Tauranga, NZ.
- Made his Grand Slam-level debut in Australian Open 2023 qualifying
- Cracked ATP top 1,000 in February 2023 after winning-round qualifying match at the Burnie Challenger.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|21
|Born
|31 March 2004
|Birth Place
|Perth, WA
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Andrew Roberts
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2022
|1870