Adelaide International: Hijikata tests world No.18 Shapovalov

A gallant Rinky Hijikata came close to scoring one of the biggest wins of his career today at the Adelaide International.

Tuesday 03 January 2023
Leigh Rogers
Adelaide, Australia
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 03: Rinky Hijikata of Australia competes against Denis Shapovalov of Canada during day three of the 2023 Adelaide International at Memorial Drive on January 03, 2023 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Sarah Reed/Getty Images)

Rinky Hijikata has once again demonstrated he can push the world's best players, extending world No.18 Denis Shapovalov to three sets at the Adelaide International today.

The 23-year-old Canadian eventually prevailed 2-6 6-4 6-3 against the Aussie qualifier in their first-round showdown at The Drive.

Hijikata has proven fearless against top-ranked players, memorably taking a set from world No.2 Rafael Nadal in his Grand Slam main-draw debut at last year's US Open.

Today the 21-year-old from Sydney, who has been awarded an Australian Open 2023 main-draw wildcard, was facing a top 20-ranked player for only the third time in his young career.

There were no nerves for world No.164 Hijikata, who made a confident start and conceded only four points on serve in a dominant opening set.

However, the experienced Shapovalov, who has been ranked as high as world No.10 and helped Canada win a first Davis Cup title last season, fought back to claim a hard-fought victory in two hours.

Storm Hunter, partnering world No.1 Katerina Siniakova in the women's doubles competition, was the sole Australian winner today.

The top seeds posted a 6-2 6-2 win against Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova.

The Adelaide International, a combined ATP 250 and WTA 500 event, is part of a two-week Adelaide Festival of Tennis. The festival includes back-to-back tournaments and concludes on 14 January.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Adelaide

TODAY'S RESULTS
Men's singles, first round
[7] Denis Shapovalov (CAN) d [Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 2-6 6-4 6-3

Women's singles, first round
[Q] Claire Liu (USA) d [WC] Priscilla Hon (AUS) 4-6 6-3 6-3

Men's doubles, first round
Mackenzie McDonald (USA)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) d Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3 ret.
Nicolas Barrientos (COL)/Ariel Behar (URU) d [WC] John Millman (AUS)/Edward Winter (AUS) 6-1 4-6 [12-10]
Jannik Sinner (ITA)/Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) d [WC] James Duckworth (AUS)/Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-4 6-3

Women's doubles, second round
[1] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) d Veronika Kudermetova/Liudmila Samsonova 6-2 6-2
Cristina Bucsa (ESP)/Makoto Ninomiya (JPN) d [3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 3-6 6-4 [10-8]

COMING UP
Men's singles, second round
[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [6] Jannik Sinner (ITA)
[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Marcos Giron (USA)

Men's doubles, second round
[8] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi(PAK) v Jannik Sinner (ITA)/Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Women's doubles, quarterfinals
[1] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v TBC

