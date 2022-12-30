Nine Aussies to contest Adelaide International qualifying

Nine Australian players will be in action when the Adelaide International men's and women's qualifying singles competitions begin tomorrow.

This includes Edward Winter, an 18-year-old Glenelg local. The wildcard recipient is currently ranked world No.672 and won his first professional singles title on the Australian Pro Tour in November.

"I can't wait to take to the court for qualifying and have worked hard to get my game to this level to ensure I can be as competitive as possible," said Winter, who was named Male Junior Athlete of the Year at the Australian Tennis Awards earlier this month.

"This experience will help me to grow and develop my game, regardless of the outcome as these are some of the best players in the world.

"One thing I am really looking forward to is the chance to play at home in front of my family and friends and I am grateful to Tennis Australia for this opportunity."

Winter faces fifth-seeded Japanese player Taro Daniel, the world No.92, in the opening round.

To qualify, players need to win two rounds. If successful, they will join fellow Australian players Chris O'Connell, Jordan Thompson, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Priscilla Hon and Jaimee Fourlis in the main draws.

First-round qualifying matches, which are open to the public to attend for free, begin from 10am ACDT.

Main-draw actions kicks off on Saturday 1 January, with adult tickets from just $10.

The Adelaide International, a combined ATP 250 and WTA 500 event, is held at The Drive. It forms part of a two-week Adelaide Festival of Tennis, which concludes on 14 January.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Adelaide

COMING UP

Men's qualifying singles, first round

James Duckworth (AUS) v [6] Ben Shelton (USA)

John Millman (AUS) v [7] Vasek Pospisil (CAN)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [8] Zhizhen Zhang (CHN)

[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [4] Gregoire Barrere (FRA)

[WC] Edward Winter (AUS) v [5] Taro Daniel (JPN)

> VIEW: Full men's qualifying singles draw

Women's qualifying singles, first round

[WC] Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v [6] Mayar Sherif (EGY)

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [7] Ana Bogdan (ROU)

[WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) v [9] Claire Liu (USA)

[WC] Storm Hunter (AUS) v [12] Tamara Korpatsch (GER)

> VIEW: Full women's qualifying singles draw

