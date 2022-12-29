More than $100 million prize money on offer across the Australian Summer of Tennis

The world's best tennis players will be competing for more than AUD $100 million prize money this summer.

The historic-high prize pool is a result of a record $76.5m for the Australian Open (a 3.4 per cent increase), as well as the addition of the lucrative new United Cup event.

"It is critical to the continued success of the Australian tennis summer that we provide strong and relevant playing opportunities and ensure that the best players in the world are compensated appropriately," Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

"We want to ensure Australia is the launchpad for the global season and that we see as much of them as possible. They inspire us all to engage in this great sport, as well as inspiring future generations.

"We are delighted to have more than $100 million in prize money on offer across the Australian summer, along with more chances to compete across the country. We've worked tirelessly alongside the ATP and WTA to launch the exciting new United Cup, which includes its own significant ranking points and prize money, a further two WTA and ATP events in Adelaide, the Hobart International and an upgraded ATP 100 Challenger in Canberra.

"At the Australian Open, we've upped prize money for every round from qualifying through to the finals, with the major increases in the early rounds, where these substantial rewards help players invest in their own careers and in many cases, set themselves up for success throughout the year."

Creating new benefits, services, spaces and experiences for the players is also a priority at the Australian Open, ensuring there are lots of happy moments at the 'Happy Slam'.

Just some of the initiatives for players at AO 2023 include:



Player recharge zone with performance-focused nutrition bar and mindfulness activities

Enhanced player performance spaces including three gyms, additional preparation/recovery space with ambient temperature, a new player stretch area and outdoor stretch area

Six themed restaurants/cafes spread across two floors of the dedicated Player Pod - Gourmet Italian, Japanese, Asian Stir Fry, Super Green Salad and Grill, and a Deli/Sandwich Bar, along with the fab coffee Melbourne is renowned for

Two new cafes at the National Tennis Centre, a great spot for training and recovery on non-match days

Foot Fault is a Grand Slam first - a brand-new player foot care service with specialists offering private consultations, treatment for foot problems and education on ongoing foot care throughout the tournament

Specialist medical clinics for players pre-tournament, including podiatrist, dermatologist, shoulder and tendon specialists and recovery specialists

Additional player quiet rooms

Five free restrings per round

Match analysis data available for all players

Player gifting experience with a focus on sustainability

Player beauty bar, hairdressing, beautician services, nail bar, etc

Player barber

Childcare and parent room.

Enhancing the experience for players competing in the AO Junior Championships is another focus for 2023, with a range of initiatives designed to welcome them into the Grand Slam family, including a $500 travel grants for all competitors.

Australian Open 2023 prize money fast facts:



Australian Open total prize pool of $76.5 million, up 3.4 per cent on 2022

Singles, doubles and qualifying increase by 3.2 per cent

Prize money increases in every round

First round qualifiers - $26,000 (up 3 per cent)

First round doubles teams - $30,975 (up 3.1 per cent)

First round main draw singles players - $106,250 (up 3.2 per cent)

Players reaching the second round - $158,850 (up 3.1 per cent)

Semifinalists will earn $925,000 (up 3.4 per cent)

Singles champions will take home $2.975 million

Australian Open prize money has increased by more than 321 per cent, or $58.32 million in the 20 years since 2003, when it was $18.18 million

Prize money has more than doubled (155 per cent increase) from $30 million in 2013 (10 years)

Prize money has increased 283 per cent since Craig Tiley became Tournament Director for AO 2007.

Exceeds $100 million for the first time - up 10.8 per cent on 2022

The United Cup, an ATP-WTA event presented in partnership with Tennis Australia, offers USD $15 million in prize money, as well as up to 500 Pepperstone ATP and 500 WTA rankings points.