Ranking movers: Omar Jasika soars to new career-high

Men's singles

Aleksandar Vukic has finished the 2022 season strongly - and been rewarded in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 26-year-old won 11 of his 15 matches in the past month, which included a semifinal run at an ATP Challenger in Portugal last week. This sees Vukic rises eight places to world No.132.

Omar Jasika is at a new career-high this week, jumping up 20 spots to world No.230 after winning his fifth ITF title of the season. Jasika betters his previous career-high ranking of world No.239, achieved in April 2017.

Jasika has built a 61-23 win-loss record this season and after starting the year unranked, the resurgent 25-year-old is now the No.14-ranked Australian man.

Bernard Tomic continues to climb the rankings too, rising 39 spots to world No.471 after capturing his third ITF title in the past two months. The 30-year-old has slashed more than 350 places off his ranking since August.

Jeremy Jin is one of the biggest movers of the week, improving 108 places to world No.990. The 18-year-old makes his top-1000 debut after advancing to a first ITF quarterfinal.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.22 0 Alex de Minaur No.24 0 Chris O'Connell No.78 0 Jordan Thompson No.84 -1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.94 0 Jason Kubler No.110 0 Alexei Popyrin No.121 +1 Aleksandar Vukic No.132 +8 John Millman No.148 +1 James Duckworth No.157 +2

Women's singles

Destanee Aiava is the biggest mover in this week's WTA Tour women's singles rankings. The 22-year-old rises 60 places to world No.309 after capturing her first professional title since March 2019.

Aiava won the ITF title in Traralgon, overcoming fellow Aussie Lizette Cabrera in the final. The 24-year-old Cabrera improves 29 spots this week to world No.267.

Petra Hule continues to prove one to watch, rising 27 spots to a career-high world No.456. The 23-year-old, who turned professional in September after completing her US college degree, has won 18 of her past 25 matches.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.33 0 Daria Saville No.54 0 Priscilla Hon No.156 0 Jaimee Fourlis No.163 +4 Kimberly Birrell No.173 -1 Maddison Inglis No.179 +2 Olivia Gadecki No.200 +4 Astra Sharma No.234 -3 Storm Hunter No.242 -2 Lizette Cabrera No.267 +29

Men's doubles

Jeremy Beale is one of the biggest movers in the ATP Tour doubles rankings for the second week in a row. The 28-year-old rises 64 places to world No.370 after claiming back-to-back ITF titles in Traralgon.

Beale's partner, fellow Aussie James Frawley, improves 19 spots to a career-high world No.290.

While Calum Puttergill, a finalist in Tralragon, rises 12 places to a career-high world No.235.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.13 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.15 0 Matt Ebden No.26 0 Max Purcell No.33 0 John Peers No.37 0 Luke Saville No.77 0 John-Patrick Smith No.85 0 Andrew Harris No.136 0 Jason Kubler No.162 0 Dane Sweeny No.163 0

Women's doubles

Destanee Aiava is verging on a return to the Australian top 10 in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

The 22-year-old improves 34 places to world No.248 this week following a title-winning run at an ITF tournament in Traralgon. This sees Aiava rise to No.11 in the Australian rankings.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.10 0 Ellen Perez No.20 0 Sam Stosur No.116 -1 Astra Sharma No.121 -1 Olivia Tjandramulia No.128 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.138 +1 Daria Saville No.156 0 Lizette Cabrera No.172 +1 Alana Parnaby No.202 -1 Alexandra Bozovic No.224 +3

