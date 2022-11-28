Ranking movers: Duckworth returns to Australian top 10

James Duckworth is reclimbing the ATP Tour singles rankings in his return from hip surgery earlier this season.

Monday 28 November 2022
Leigh Rogers
Australia
James Duckworth of Australia hits a return against Taylor Fritz of the United States during their men's singles match at the Japan Open tennis tournament in Tokyo on October 5, 2022. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Men's singles

James Duckworth has climbed back into the Australian top 10 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 30-year-old rises 13 places to world No.159 after reaching an ATP Challenger semifinal in Japan last week. It is an encouraging finish to the year for Duckworth, who missed four months after undergoing hip surgery in January.

Edward Winter takes biggest mover honours this week, with the 18-year-old rising 271 spots to world No.663 after claiming his first ITF singles title at Traralgon.

Tristan Schoolkate, the runner-up to Winter in Traralgon, improves 30 places to a career-high world No.375.

Australian No.3 Chris O'Connell (up one spot to world No.78) is also at a new career-high this week.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Nick KyrgiosNo.220
Alex de MinaurNo.240
Chris O'ConnellNo.78+1
Jordan ThompsonNo.83+1
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.94+1
Jason KublerNo.110-1
Alexei PopyrinNo.122-1
Aleksandar VukicNo.1400
John MillmanNo.149+1
James DuckworthNo.159+13
Women's singles

Alexandra Bozovic and Talia Gibson have achieved new career-highs in this week's WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

The 23-year-old Bozovic rises 11 spots to world No.308, while 18-year-old Gibson improves 17 places to world No.348. This follows strong performances from both at an ITF tournament in Traralgon.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ajla TomljanovicNo.330
Daria SavilleNo.540
Priscilla HonNo.156-2
Jaimee FourlisNo.1670
Kimberly BirrellNo.172-1
Maddison InglisNo.181+1
Olivia GadeckiNo.2040
Astra SharmaNo.231-1
Storm HunterNo.240+3
Lizette CabreraNo.2960
Men's doubles

Andrew Harris continues to climb the ATP Tour doubles rankings, setting a new career-high for a fourth consecutive week. The 28-year-old improves five spots to world No.136 after advancing to an ATP Challenger quarterfinal in Japan.

Jeremy Beale is one of the biggest movers of the week, rising 72 spots to world No.434. This follows the 28-year-old winning an ITF title in Traralgon alongside compatriot James Frawley, who rises 22 places to a career-high world No.309.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Nick KyrgiosNo.130
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.150
Matt EbdenNo.260
Max PurcellNo.330
John PeersNo.370
Luke SavilleNo.77-3
John-Patrick SmithNo.850
Andrew HarrisNo.136+5
Jason KublerNo.1620
Dane SweenyNo.1630
Women's doubles

Alana Parnaby is verging on a top-200 breakthrough in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

The 28-year-old improves 21 spots to a career-high world No.201 this week after enjoying a title-winning run at an ITF event in Traralgon.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Storm HunterNo.100
Ellen PerezNo.200
Sam StosurNo.115-1
Astra SharmaNo.120-2
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.128-7
Ajla TomljanovicNo.139-3
Daria SavilleNo.1560
Lizette CabreraNo.173+1
Alana ParnabyNo.201+21
Alexandra BozovicNo.227+2

