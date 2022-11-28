Ranking movers: Duckworth returns to Australian top 10

Men's singles
James Duckworth has climbed back into the Australian top 10 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.
The 30-year-old rises 13 places to world No.159 after reaching an ATP Challenger semifinal in Japan last week. It is an encouraging finish to the year for Duckworth, who missed four months after undergoing hip surgery in January.
Edward Winter takes biggest mover honours this week, with the 18-year-old rising 271 spots to world No.663 after claiming his first ITF singles title at Traralgon.
Tristan Schoolkate, the runner-up to Winter in Traralgon, improves 30 places to a career-high world No.375.
Australian No.3 Chris O'Connell (up one spot to world No.78) is also at a new career-high this week.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.22
|0
|Alex de Minaur
|No.24
|0
|Chris O'Connell
|No.78
|+1
|Jordan Thompson
|No.83
|+1
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.94
|+1
|Jason Kubler
|No.110
|-1
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.122
|-1
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.140
|0
|John Millman
|No.149
|+1
|James Duckworth
|No.159
|+13
Women's singles
Alexandra Bozovic and Talia Gibson have achieved new career-highs in this week's WTA Tour women's singles rankings.
The 23-year-old Bozovic rises 11 spots to world No.308, while 18-year-old Gibson improves 17 places to world No.348. This follows strong performances from both at an ITF tournament in Traralgon.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.33
|0
|Daria Saville
|No.54
|0
|Priscilla Hon
|No.156
|-2
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.167
|0
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.172
|-1
|Maddison Inglis
|No.181
|+1
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.204
|0
|Astra Sharma
|No.231
|-1
|Storm Hunter
|No.240
|+3
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.296
|0
Men's doubles
Andrew Harris continues to climb the ATP Tour doubles rankings, setting a new career-high for a fourth consecutive week. The 28-year-old improves five spots to world No.136 after advancing to an ATP Challenger quarterfinal in Japan.
Jeremy Beale is one of the biggest movers of the week, rising 72 spots to world No.434. This follows the 28-year-old winning an ITF title in Traralgon alongside compatriot James Frawley, who rises 22 places to a career-high world No.309.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.13
|0
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.15
|0
|Matt Ebden
|No.26
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.33
|0
|John Peers
|No.37
|0
|Luke Saville
|No.77
|-3
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.85
|0
|Andrew Harris
|No.136
|+5
|Jason Kubler
|No.162
|0
|Dane Sweeny
|No.163
|0
Women's doubles
Alana Parnaby is verging on a top-200 breakthrough in the latest WTA doubles rankings.
The 28-year-old improves 21 spots to a career-high world No.201 this week after enjoying a title-winning run at an ITF event in Traralgon.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Storm Hunter
|No.10
|0
|Ellen Perez
|No.20
|0
|Sam Stosur
|No.115
|-1
|Astra Sharma
|No.120
|-2
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|No.128
|-7
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.139
|-3
|Daria Saville
|No.156
|0
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.173
|+1
|Alana Parnaby
|No.201
|+21
|Alexandra Bozovic
|No.227
|+2
