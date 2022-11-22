Kyrgios ends outstanding 2022 season as Australian No.1

Nick Kyrgios finishes a stunning 2022 season as the top-ranked Australian man in both singles and doubles.

Tuesday 22 November 2022
Leigh Rogers
Men's singles

A resurgent Nick Kyrgios ends the 2022 season as Australia's top-ranked man.

The 27-year-old's ranking dipped to world No.137 in February, his lowest position in eight years, but he managed to climb back to a high of world No.20 in September.

Kyrgios finishes the season at world No.22. This is 80 ranking points ahead of Alex de Minaur, which snaps the 23-year-old's four-year run as the Australian No.1 at season end.

Omar Jasika was the biggest mover in the Australian top 15 this year. Unranked at the start of the season, the 25-year-old climbed to world No.253. Jasika built a 65-23 win-loss record and won four ITF titles.

Li Tu has made giant inroads too, rising more than 300 places in the past year. The 26-year-old, who was inspired to comeback from retirement during the COVID pandemic, peaked at a career-high world No.190 in October.

The resilient Chris O'Connell ends his season at a career-high ranking of world No.79, while Thanasi Kokkinakis has recorded his highest year-end ranking since 2015.

Jason Kubler almost halved his ranking within the past 12 months too, helping him record his best year-end ranking since 2018.

PlayerYear-end rankingDifference in 12 months
1Nick KyrgiosNo.22+70
2Alex de MinaurNo.24+10
3Chris O'ConnellNo.79+96
4Jordan ThompsonNo.84-7
5Thanasi KokkinakisNo.95+77
6Jason KublerNo.109+92
7Alexei PopyrinNo.121-60
8Aleksandar VukicNo.140+16
9John MillmanNo.150-78
10Rinky HijikataNo.166+203
11James DuckworthNo.172-123
12Li TuNo.210+307
13Max PurcellNo.221-45
14Dane SweenyNo.253+239
15Omar JasikaNo.257+1000

Men's doubles

Nick Kyrgios also ends the season as Australia's top-ranked man in doubles at world No.13.

The 27-year-old, who claimed the Australian Open title alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis, improved his ranking from world No.262 in January to peak at world No.11 earlier this month.

Kokkinakis' rise was even more impressive, skyrocketing to a career-high world No.15 from outside the world's top 400.

Wimbledon 2022 champions Matt Ebden and Max Purcell both also recorded their best-ever year-end finishes.

These efforts end John Peers' seven-year reign as the year-end Australian No.1. The 34-year-old Peers slipped to world No.37, his lowest year-end ranking since 2014.

Li Tu was the biggest mover of the year rising 777 places to break into the world's top 200. The 26-year-old won two ITF titles during the season.

PlayerYear-end rankingDifference in 12 months
1Nick KyrgiosNo.13+218
2Thanasi KokkinakisNo.15+414
3Matthew EbdenNo.26+31
4Max PurcellNo.330
5John PeersNo.37-24
6Luke SavilleNo.74-51
7John-Patrick SmithNo.85-18
8Andrew HarrisNo.141+558
9Jason KublerNo.162+416
10Dane SweenyNo.163+577
11Alex de MinaurNo.198-65
12Li TuNo.199+777
13Tristan SchoolkateNo.213+274
14Brandon WalkinNo.228+446
15Jason TaylorNo.237+584

