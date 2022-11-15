Ranking movers: Aussies finding form at ATP Challengers

Men's singles

Alexei Popyrin and Aleksandar Vukic are on the rise in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

Popyrin improves 10 places to world No.121 after progressing to the semifinals at an ATP Challenger event in France last week. It is a welcome return to form for the 23-year-old, who entered the tournament on a five-match losing streak.

Vukic takes biggest mover honours, improving 24 spots to world No.141 after recording a runner-up finish at an ATP Challenger in Canada. It was 26-year-old Vukic's fifth career final at ATP Challenger level - and second this season.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.22 0 Alex de Minaur No.24 0 Chris O'Connell No.84 0 Jordan Thompson No.85 +1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.95 0 Jason Kubler No.105 0 Alexei Popyrin No.121 +10 Aleksandar Vukic No.141 +24 John Millman No.156 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.168 -1

Women's singles

Priscilla Hon has returned to the world's top 150 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings. The 24-year-old rises two spots to world No.149 this week, her highest ranking since February 2021.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.33 0 Daria Saville No.54 -1 Priscilla Hon No.149 +2 Jaimee Fourlis No.164 -2 Kimberly Birrell No.169 -2 Maddison Inglis No.177 0 Olivia Gadecki No.201 0 Astra Sharma No.232 -1 Storm Sanders No.239 -2 Lizette Cabrera No.296 0

Men's doubles

Andrew Harris has soared to a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 28-year-old rises 18 places to world No.152 after capturing his fourth title of the season.

Harris teamed with fellow Australian John-Patrick Smith to win an ATP Challenger title in Japan. It is Harris' fourth career ATP Challenger doubles title and 33-year-old Smith's 28th. After winning his first title since February 2020, Smith improves four spots to world No.85.

Dane Sweeny and Li Tu are also at new career-highs after reaching the semifinals at the same event. Sweeny improves eight spots to world No.160, with Tu rising 13 spots to make his top-200 debut at world No.200.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.11 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.18 0 Matt Ebden No.26 0 Max Purcell No.33 0 John Peers No.37 +1 Luke Saville No.74 +1 John-Patrick Smith No.85 +4 Andrew Harris No.152 +18 Jason Kubler No.159 -1 Dane Sweeny No.160 +8

Women's doubles

Storm Sanders remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

After playing a starring role on the singles court in Australia's Billie Jean King Cup Finals campaign, Sanders admits she is reconsidering her goals for 2023.

"It's been an amazing year. I have achieved a lot of career goals of mine in doubles. I love playing doubles," said Sanders, who has prioritised doubles this season.

"I guess for me when I came back in 2018, I was injured for a full year and I didn't think I was ever going to play singles again. For me to be playing well in singles, it's a huge bonus.

"I need to kind of sit back and reflect and work out my schedule for next year."

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Sanders No.10 0 Ellen Perez No.20 0 Sam Stosur No.113 0 Astra Sharma No.117 0 Olivia Tjandramulia No.120 -16 Ajla Tomljanovic No.135 +1 Daria Saville No.152 +1 Lizette Cabrera No.172 +1 Alana Parnaby No.222 0 Alexandra Bozovic No.227 -1

Quad wheelchairs

Heath Davidson has climbed to a career-high singles ranking in the quad wheelchair division.

The 35-year-old now sits at world No.3, following a semifinal appearance at the season-ending Masters tournament in the Netherlands.

In doubles, Davidson is ranked world No.5.





