Tomljanovic ends outstanding 2022 season at career-high ranking

Women's singles

Ajla Tomljanovic finishes the 2022 season at a career-high ranking of world No.33 - and for the first time, as the top-ranked Australian woman.

The 29-year-old amassed a career-high 37 wins for the season, which included five top-20 victories. She also became the first Australian woman in 43 years to reach Wimbledon and US Open quarterfinals in the same season.

"I'm happy. Tennis is fun again," Tomljanovic explains of her recent success. "Even when I'm losing, I'm finding joy, which is really all it's ever been and it's supposed to be. I lost it a little bit there for, you know, a year or so."

Australia's top five-ranked women all made significant ranking improvements during the 2022 season.

Daria Saville rose 366 places to end the year at world No.53, with both Priscilla Hon and Jaimee Fourlis also improving more than 100 places.

Kimberly Birrell, a 24-year-old from the Gold Coast returning from an elbow injury, climbed 567 spots to conclude an impressive comeback season ranked world No.167.

Talia Gibson is the biggest mover this season. The 18-year-old from Perth won three ITF titles, recorded 47 wins from her 66 matches and climbed 836 spots to a career-high world No.364.

Player Year-end ranking Difference in 12 months 1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.33 +12 2 Daria Saville No.53 +366 3 Priscilla Hon No.151 +105 4 Jaimee Fourlis No.162 +161 5 Kimberly Birrell No.167 +567 6 Maddison Inglis No.177 -41 7 Olivia Gadecki No.201 +29 8 Astra Sharma No.231 -135 9 Storm Sanders No.237 -108 10 Lizette Cabrera No.296 -124 11 Arina Rodionova No.297 -145 12 Alexandra Bozovic No.315 +135 13 Seone Mendez No.320 -108 14 Ellen Perez No.363 -170 15 Talia Gibson No.364 +836

Women's doubles

Storm Sanders ends an incredible 2022 season as the world No.10 and Australia's top-ranked woman.

The 28-year-old won her first Grand Slam title at the US Open, claiming the mixed doubles crown alongside fellow Australian John Peers, and also captured three WTA titles.

Ellen Perez enjoyed a career-best season too. The 27-year-old from New South Wales advanced to five tour-level finals to record a top-20 finish.

Five Australian players - Olivia Tjandramulia (world No.104), Alana Parnaby (world No.222), Alexandra Bozovic (world No.226), Alexandra Osborne (world No.255) and Talia Gibson (world No.284) - have finished the season at career-high rankings.

Gibson, who began 2022 without a doubles rankings, is the biggest mover of the season. The 18-year-old skyrocketed into the Australian top 15 after winning four ITF titles.

Player Year-end ranking Difference in 12 months 1 Storm Sanders No.10 +20 2 Ellen Perez No.20 +22 3 Olivia Tjandramulia No.104 +57 4 Sam Stosur No.113 -97 5 Astra Sharma No.117 -10 6 Ajla Tomljanovic No.136 +5 7 Daria Saville No.153 +411 8 Lizette Cabrera No.173 +27 9 Alana Parnaby No.222 +212 10 Alexandra Bozovic No.226 +282 11 Kimberly Birrell No.251 +552 12 Arina Rodionova No.252 -188 13 Alexandra Osborne No.255 +221 14 Elysia Bolton No.274 +53 15 Talia Gibson No.284 +1000

