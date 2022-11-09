Tomljanovic ends outstanding 2022 season at career-high ranking

The WTA Tour have published the 2022 year-end singles and doubles rankings, with Ajla Tomljanovic and Storm Sanders leading the way for Australian players.

Wednesday 09 November 2022
Leigh Rogers
Australia
OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 03: Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia celebrates defeating Shuai Zhang of China in her first round match on Day 1 of the Agel Open at Ostravar Arena on October 03, 2022 in Ostrava, Czech Republic (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)
Women's singles

Ajla Tomljanovic finishes the 2022 season at a career-high ranking of world No.33 - and for the first time, as the top-ranked Australian woman.

The 29-year-old amassed a career-high 37 wins for the season, which included five top-20 victories. She also became the first Australian woman in 43 years to reach Wimbledon and US Open quarterfinals in the same season.

"I'm happy. Tennis is fun again," Tomljanovic explains of her recent success. "Even when I'm losing, I'm finding joy, which is really all it's ever been and it's supposed to be. I lost it a little bit there for, you know, a year or so."

Australia's top five-ranked women all made significant ranking improvements during the 2022 season.

Daria Saville rose 366 places to end the year at world No.53, with both Priscilla Hon and Jaimee Fourlis also improving more than 100 places.

Kimberly Birrell, a 24-year-old from the Gold Coast returning from an elbow injury, climbed 567 spots to conclude an impressive comeback season ranked world No.167.

Talia Gibson is the biggest mover this season. The 18-year-old from Perth won three ITF titles, recorded 47 wins from her 66 matches and climbed 836 spots to a career-high world No.364.

PlayerYear-end rankingDifference in 12 months
1Ajla TomljanovicNo.33+12
2Daria SavilleNo.53+366
3Priscilla HonNo.151+105
4Jaimee FourlisNo.162+161
5Kimberly BirrellNo.167+567
6Maddison InglisNo.177-41
7Olivia GadeckiNo.201+29
8Astra SharmaNo.231-135
9Storm SandersNo.237-108
10Lizette CabreraNo.296-124
11Arina RodionovaNo.297-145
12Alexandra BozovicNo.315+135
13Seone MendezNo.320-108
14Ellen PerezNo.363-170
15Talia GibsonNo.364+836

Women's doubles

Storm Sanders ends an incredible 2022 season as the world No.10 and Australia's top-ranked woman.

The 28-year-old won her first Grand Slam title at the US Open, claiming the mixed doubles crown alongside fellow Australian John Peers, and also captured three WTA titles.

Ellen Perez enjoyed a career-best season too. The 27-year-old from New South Wales advanced to five tour-level finals to record a top-20 finish.

Five Australian players - Olivia Tjandramulia (world No.104), Alana Parnaby (world No.222), Alexandra Bozovic (world No.226), Alexandra Osborne (world No.255) and Talia Gibson (world No.284) - have finished the season at career-high rankings.

Gibson, who began 2022 without a doubles rankings, is the biggest mover of the season. The 18-year-old skyrocketed into the Australian top 15 after winning four ITF titles.

PlayerYear-end rankingDifference in 12 months
1Storm SandersNo.10+20
2Ellen PerezNo.20+22
3Olivia TjandramuliaNo.104+57
4Sam StosurNo.113-97
5Astra SharmaNo.117-10
6Ajla TomljanovicNo.136+5
7Daria SavilleNo.153+411
8Lizette CabreraNo.173+27
9Alana ParnabyNo.222+212
10Alexandra BozovicNo.226+282
11Kimberly BirrellNo.251+552
12Arina RodionovaNo.252-188
13Alexandra OsborneNo.255+221
14Elysia BoltonNo.274+53
15Talia GibsonNo.284+1000

