Ranking movers: Chris O'Connell climbs to new career-high

Chris O'Connell has set a new career-high ranking after winning his fourth career ATP Challenger title.

Monday 07 November 2022
Leigh Rogers
Australia
SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Christopher O'Connell of Australia celebrates his victory over Jenson Brooksby of the United States in the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open ATP 250 tournament at Barnes Tennis Center on September 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Gary Payne/Getty Images)
Men's singles

Chris O'Connell has climbed to a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 28-year-old rises 18 places to world No.84 after winning his second ATP Challenger title of the season.

This makes O'Connell the third-ranked Australian, leapfrogging both Jordan Thompson and Thanasi Kokkinakis, with his victory in Japan.


Marc Polmans is making giant strides in his return from injury, improving 104 spots to world No.374 after recording a runner-up finish at an ATP Challenger in Sydney. This was the 25-year-old's first final appearance at ATP Challenger level since 2019.

Several more Australians have set new career-highs, including 21-year-old Tristan Schoolkate (up 21 places to world No.398), 19-year-old James McCabe (up 24 spots to world No.402) and 23-year-old Adam Walton (up 34 places to world No.431).

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Nick KyrgiosNo.220
Alex de MinaurNo.24+1
Chris O'ConnellNo.84+18
Jordan ThompsonNo.860
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.950
Jason KublerNo.105-1
Alexei PopyrinNo.131-24
John MillmanNo.155+5
Aleksandar VukicNo.165-20
Rinky HijikataNo.167-8
Men's doubles

Nick Kyrgios is at a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 27-year-old jumps up three places to world No.11.

Matt Ebden is also on the rise, improving five spots to world No.26 after reaching the quarterfinals at the Paris Masters last week.

Andrew Harris (up four spots to world No.170), Tristan Schoolkate (up 30 places to world No.206) and Brandon Walkin (up 14 spots to world No.230) have also set new career-highs.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Nick KyrgiosNo.11+3
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.18-1
Matt EbdenNo.26+5
Max PurcellNo.33+4
John PeersNo.38-5
Luke SavilleNo.75+3
John-Patrick SmithNo.89+3
Jason KublerNo.158+5
Dane SweenyNo.168+4
Andrew HarrisNo.170+4

Note: The WTA Tour will release updated rankings upon the completion of the WTA Finals later in the week.

