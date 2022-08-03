Winning run continues for Australians at Los Cabos

Five Australian players have advanced to the second round at an ATP 250 tournament at Los Cabos.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Jason Kubler and Jordan Thompson all scored first-round singles wins today, joining qualifiers Rinky Hijikata and Max Purcell in the round of 16.

Kokkinakis staved off a spirited challenge from Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco, posting a 6-3 6-7(5) 6-2 win in a centre-court showdown.

The seventh-seeded Australian, who fired 15 aces, bounced back from the disappointment of being unable to serve out victory at 5-4 in the second set. Kokkinakis took control in the deciding set to eventually triumph after two hours and 50 minutes on court.

Kubler recorded his first tour-level main draw win on hard court since February 2021, grinding out a 6-7(4) 6-3 6-1 victory against eighth-seeded Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

World No.122 Kubler, who has now won 19 of his past 22 matches, won 81 per cent of first serve points in the two-hour and 48-minute battle.

Thompson's progression was much smoother, needing only 82 minutes to power past German Yannick Hanfmann. The world No.114-ranked Australian saved all three break points he faced in a 6-3 6-0 victory.

Aussies in action - Los Cabos

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[7] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 6-3 6-7(5) 6-2

Jason Kubler (AUS) d [8] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) 6-7(4) 6-3 6-1

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6-3 6-0

Men's doubles, first round

Nicolas Barrientos (COL)/Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (MEX) d John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Max Schnur (USA) 6-4 7-6(5)

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[7] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Steve Johnson (USA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [4] Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v Radu Albot (MDA)

[Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [1] Daniil Medvedev

[Q] Max Purcell (AUS) v [6] Brandon Nakashima (USA)



Men's doubles, first round

[2] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Hans Hach Verdugo (MEX)/Hunter Reese (USA)



