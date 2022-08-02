Aussies off to a winning start at Washington

Washington, USA

Australian contenders Daria Saville and Alexei Popyrin have recorded first-round singles wins, albeit in contrasting fashion, at the Citi Open in Washington.

Saville needed three hours and nine minutes to fight past Swedish qualifier Mirjam Bjorklund, eventually prevailing 3-6 7-5 7-6(4). This sets up a second-round meeting with top-seeded American and world No.7 Jessica Pegula.

Popyrin was only on court for 34 minutes in his opening-round match, with Chinese Taipei qualifier Wu Tung-Lin retiring after only six games.

The news wasn't so good for James Duckworth, who lost in three sets to Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo.

Nick Kyrgios made a promising start to his doubles campaign, teaming with American Jack Sock to eliminate the No.3 seeds and Roland Garros champions Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer in straight sets.

Aussies in action - Washington

RESULTS

Women's singles, first round

Daria Saville (AUS) d [Q] Mirjam Bjorklund (SWE) 3-6 7-5 7-6(4)

Men's singles, first round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [Q] Wu Tung-Lin (TPE) 3-3 ret.

[Q] Borna Gojo (CRO) d James Duckworth (AUS) 4-6 7-6(4) 6-2

Women's doubles, first round

[WC] Makenna Jones (USA)/Sloane Stephens (USA) d Astra Sharma (AUS)/Sophie Chang (USA) 6-3 5-7 [11-9]

Men's doubles, first round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Jack Sock (USA) d [3] Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) 6-4 6-4

Men's qualifying doubles, final round

[2] Luke Saville (AUS)/Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) d [1] Robert Galloway (USA)/Alex Lawson (USA) 7-6(2) 4-6 [10-8]

COMING UP

Women's singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Sloane Stephens (USA)

Men's singles, first round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Marcos Giron (USA)

Women's singles, second round

Daria Saville (AUS) v [1] Jessica Pegula (USA)

Men's singles, second round

[11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [3] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Men's doubles, first round

John Peers (AUS)/Dan Evans (GBR) v Hubert Hurkacz (POL)/Tommy Paul (USA)

[WC] Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Frances Tiafoe (USA) v [1] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG)

[Q] Luke Saville (AUS)/Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) v [4] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Jack Sock (USA) v TBC

Los Cabos, Mexico

Six Australians feature in the singles main draw at an ATP 250 tournament in Los Cabos this week.

Rinky Hijikata and Max Purcell boosted the numbers by successfully qualifying at the hard-court event, joining Thanasi Kokkinakis, John Millman, Jason Kubler and Jordan Thompson in the main draw.

This is the second time that 21-year-old Hijikata has qualified at an ATP tournament, matching his effort from the Melbourne Summer Set earlier this year. The world No.224 is now aiming to record a first tour-level main draw win when he faces local wildcard Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez.

Purcell, who has qualified at a tour-level event for the third time this season, has been drawn against Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen in the opening round.

Aussies in action - Los Cabos

RESULTS

Men's qualifying singles, final round

[2] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) d [5] Gonzalo Villanueva (ARG) 6-4 6-3

[3] Max Purcell (AUS) d Pedja Krstin (SRB) 6-4 6-1

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

[7] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Fernando Verdasco (ESP)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v [8] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

John Millman (AUS) v [WC] Alex Hernandez (MEX)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Yannick Hanfmann (GER)

[Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [WC] Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez (MEX)

[Q] Max Purcell (AUS) v Henri Laaksonen (SUI)

Men's doubles, first round

[2] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Hans Hach Verdugo (MEX)/Hunter Reese (USA)

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Max Schnur (USA) v Nicolas Barrientos (COL)/Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (MEX)

San Jose, USA

Storm Sanders' winning run has come to an end at a WTA 500 tournament at San Jose.

The 27-year-old Australian won two qualifying matches to earn her place in the main draw, however proved no match for American Taylor Townsend in their first-round encounter today.

Townsend did not lose serve as she powered to a 6-1 6-4 victory in 70 minutes.

Sanders now turns her attention to the doubles competition, where she is partnering American Caroline Dolehide.

Aussies in action - San Jose

RESULTS

Women's singles, first round

[Q] Taylor Townsend (USA) d [Q] Storm Sanders (AUS) 6-1 6-4

COMING UP

Women's doubles, first round

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Natela Dzalamidze (GEO)/Kamilla Rakhimova

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [1] Veronika Kudermetova/Zhang Shuai (CHN)

