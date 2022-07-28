Kyrgios and Kokkinakis advance to Atlanta Open semifinals

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have booked their spot in the Atlanta Open doubles semifinals.

The second-seeded Australian combination recorded a 6-4 7-6(3) win against Ecuador's Gonzalo Escobar and American Hunter Reese in quarterfinal action at the ATP 250 tournament today.

The reigning Australian Open champions struck 15 aces and did not lose serve in the 86-minute clash.

It was an encouraging performance from Kyrgios, who withdrew from the singles event yesterday due to a knee injury.

This improves the Special K's season record to 11 wins from 13 matches together.

In singles action, American Brandon Nakashima scored a 7-6(8) 6-4 victory against Australian hope John Millman in the second round.

Millman had his chances - earning three set points in the opening set, but was unable to convert against the 2021 finalist.

Aussies in action - Atlanta

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

[8] Brandon Nakashima (USA) d John Millman (AUS) 7-6(8) 6-4



Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Gonzalo Escobar (ECU)/Hunter Reese (USA) 6-4 7-6(3)

Men's doubles, first round

Steve Johnson (USA)/Tommy Paul (USA) d Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) 6-4 1-6 [10-8]

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[3] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v James Duckworth (AUS)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Jason Kubler (AUS)/John Peers (AUS)

Men's doubles, semifinals

[2] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v TBC

