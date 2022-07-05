Wimbledon 2022: Eleven Aussies in action on day nine

Sam Stosur's incredible longevity is highlighted on the day nine schedule at Wimbledon 2022.

The enduring 38-year-old Australian features in the mixed doubles quarterfinals alongside compatriot Matt Ebden.

It is world No.11 Stosur's sixth appearance in a Wimbledon mixed doubles quarterfinal - and comes 17 years after making her first. It is also the two-time champion's deepest run at the tournament since 2014.

Stosur is one of 11 Australians in action on day nine, with several of her former doubles partners and peers featuring in invitational events for past champions and retired greats. This includes Casey Dellacqua, who is one year younger than Stosur.

Aussies in action:

[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [2] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

Ladies' doubles, quarterfinals, No.2 Court, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Perez, a 26-year-old from New South Wales ranked No.46, is enjoying a career-best Grand Slam run alongside Melichar-Martinez, a 28-year-old American ranked No.37. Their opponents - 26-year-old Czechs world No.3 Siniakova and world No.7 Krejcikova - are the No.2 seeds and Wimbledon 2018 champions, who are competing in their fourth consecutive quarterfinal at the tournament.

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v [WC] Alicia Barnett (GBR)/Jonny O'Mara (GBR)

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals, No.2 Court, third match

World No.31 Ebden, who is enjoying a career-best run in a Wimbledon mixed doubles draw, and Stosur have won two three-set battles to reach the quarterfinals. The Australian Open 2021 finalists now face British wildcards world No.107 Barnett and world No.72 O'Mara, who eliminated the high-profile team of Jamie Murray and Venus Williams in the previous round.

[Q] Edward Winter (AUS) v [10] Martin Landaluce (ESP)

Boys' singles, second round, Court 4, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Winter, a 17-year-old South Australian with an ITF junior world ranking of No.89, faces a big test in this second-round match. Landaluce, a 16-year-old from Spain ranked No.12, is on a 12-match winning streak after scooping back-to-back junior grass-court titles in Great Britain last month.

[6] Taylah Preston (AUS)/Irina Balus (SVK) v Linda Klimovicova (CZE)/Dominika Salkova (CZE)

Girls' doubles, first round, Court 17, fourth match

Preston, a 16-year-old from Perth currently at a career-high No.18 in the ITF junior world rankings, is teaming with Balus, a 16-year-old Slovakian ranked No.40. The sixth-seeded duo's first-round opponents are 18-year-old Czechs Klimovicova, ranked No.31, and Salkova, ranked No.41.

Casey Dellacqua (AUS)/Alicia Molik (AUS) v Daniela Hantuchova (SVK)/Laura Robson (GBR)

Ladies' invitational doubles, No.3 Court, first match (from 9pm AEST)

Dellacqua, who achieved a career-high doubles ranking of No.3, and Molik, a former top-10 player in both singles and doubles, are two of Australia's most successful female players in recent decades.

Rennae Stubbs (AUS)/Thomas Enqvist (SWE) v Conchita Martinez (ESP)/Mansour Bahrami (FRA)

Invitation mixed doubles, Court 18, first match (from 9pm AEST)

Stubbs is a two-time Wimbledon ladies' doubles champion. The former world No.1 doubles player made her 19th and final professional appearance at the tournament in 2011.

Mark Philippoussis (AUS)/Tommy Haas (GER) v James Blake (USA)/Daniel Nestor (CAN)

Gentlemen's invitational doubles, No.2 Court, second match

With his booming serve, Philippoussis enjoyed much success at Wimbledon during his professional career. The 2003 singles finalist made his 10th and final appearance in 2006.

Iva Majoli (CRO)/Mark Woodforde (AUS) v Marion Bartoli (FRA)/Nenad Zimonjic (SRB)

Invitation mixed doubles, Court 12, third match

Woodforde won his sixth gentlemen's doubles title in his final Wimbledon appearance in 2000. He is also a former mixed doubles champion at the All England Club.

Cara Black (ZIM)/Todd Woodbridge (AUS) v Mary-Joe Fernandez (USA)/Thomas Johansson (SWE)

Invitation mixed doubles, No.2 Court, fourth match

Woodbridge is the most successful male doubles player in Wimbledon history, winning nine gentlemen's doubles titles plus one mixed doubles crown during his record-breaking career.

