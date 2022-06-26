Grass courts calling across Australia

Did you know the Australian Open was played on grass courts for more than 80 years?

Although the tournament moved to hard courts from 1988, there is no denying Australia's long and proud grass-court traditions.

So if Wimbledon and the European grass-court swing is inspiring you to pick up a racquet and play, the good news is there are more than 170 affiliated tennis clubs and venues across Australia with grass courts available for hire.

Grass court venues in Australia State/Territory Number Venues Australian Capital Territory 1 Birchip TC New South Wales 20 Albury TA, Balranald LTC, Beecroft LTC, Berridale TC, Corowa LTC, Deniliquin LTC, Heffron Park Tennis Centre, Howe Park TC, Hunters Hill TC, Lindfield TC, Marrickville District LTC, Paul's Tennis Academy, Mosman LTC, Newcastle TC, Rod Fahey Tennis School, Strathfield Sports Club, Sydney University LTC, The Royal Sydney Golf Club, Warilla Bowls TC, Western Suburbs LTA Queensland 4 Queensland Tennis Centre, Sandgate and District Youth TA, Theodore TA, Wandoan TC South Australia 27 Adelaide University LTC, Barmera TC, Berri TC, Blyth TC, Booborowie TC, Burra & District TA, Grange LTC, Jameston LTC, Kensington Gardens LTC, Tranmere Bowling TC, Lameroo TC, Loxton TC, Lucindale TC, Memorial Drive TC, Millswood LTC, Murray Bridge LTA, Pinnaroo TC, Reade Park LTC, Renmark-Tintra TC, Riverton LTC, Saddleworth LTC, Sturt LTC, Tanmere Bowling TC, Walkerville LTC, West Beach Tennis Centre, Woodville Orion TC, Xavier Lawn TC Tasmania 1 Government House Hobart Victoria 70 Alexandra LTC, Bacchus Marsh LTC, Barham LTC, Bears Lagoon TC, Benalla & District TA, Benalla LTC, Bendigo TA, Boort LTC, Calivil LTC, Cal Gully TC, Charlton LTC, Cobram LTC, Cohuna LTC, Colac LTC, Daylesford LTC, Dingee & District LTC, Donald LTC, Echuca LTC, Echuca South TC, Elmore TC, Euroa LTC, Gannawarra TC, Geelong LTC, Gunbower LTC, Hamilton LTC, Horsham LTC, Inglewood LTC, Kerang LTC, Koondrook TC, Kooyong LTC, Kyabram LTC, Lockington Banawm United LTC, Loddon Valley TA, Maffra LTC, Maryborough Tennis Centre, Mildura LTC, Mooroopna LTC, Mt Prospect District TA, Murrabit TC, Murrayville LTC, Myrtleford LTC, Nathalia LTC, Nullawil LTC, Numurkah LTC, Nautilus Tennis Squash & Gym, Ouyen LTC, Portland Lawn TC, Pyramid Hill & District LTC, Raywood TC, Red Cliffs LTC, Robinvale LTC, Rochester LTC, Royal South Yarra LTC, Serpentine TC, Shepparton LTC, St Arnaud LTC, Stanhope LTC, Strathbogie TC, Strathmerton TC, Sunbury LTC, Swan Hill LTC, Tatura LTC, Tongala LTC, Wangaratta LTC, Warrnambool LTC, Wedderburn LTC, Whorouly TC, Wodonga Tennis Centre, Wycheproof & District LTC, Yarrawonga LTC Western Australia 51 Alexander Park TC, Allen Park TC, Applecross TC, Armadale TC, Bassendean TC, Bayswater TC, Belmont Park TC, Beverley Lawn TC, Blue Gum Park TC, Boyup Brook TC, Bridgetown LTC, Bunbury TC, Busselton TC, City Beach TC, Claremont LTC, Corinthian Park TC, Cottesloe TC, Daglish TC, Dalkeith TC, Donnybrook TC, Dumbleyung TC, East Fremantle LTC, Fremantle LTC, Geraldton TC, Hensman Park TC, Higgins Park TC, Leederville TC, Loton Park TC, Maylands TC, Melville Palmyra TC, Midland LTC, Mingenew TC, Mt Lawley TC, Tennis Seniors Association of WA, Nedlands TC, Nollamara TC, North Beach TC, North Perth TC, Northam LTC, Nungarin TC, Onslow Park TC, Peppermint Grove TC, Range View Park TC, Reabold TC, Robertson Park TC, Royal Kings Park TC, Scarborough TC, South Perth LTC, Tarcoola Park TC, Trayning TC, UWA TC, Wembley Downs TC

KEY: LTC = Lawn Tennis Club, TC = Tennis Club, TA = Tennis Association

