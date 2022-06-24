Six Australians complete successful Wimbledon 2022 qualifying campaigns

Six Australian players have qualified for Wimbledon - the most to achieve this feat in 27 years.

The last time more than four Australians players qualified at the prestigious grass-court tournament was 1995, when seven players earned main draw spots.

Gentlemen's qualifying singles

Two Australians - Jason Kubler and Max Purcell - have qualified for the main draw.

World No.98 Kubler sealed his spot with a commanding 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory against Swede Elias Ymer in final-round action today. This is the second time the 29-year-old from Brisbane has qualified at Wimbledon, matching his 2018 effort.

Purcell, a 24-year-old from Sydney ranked at a career-high No.156, earned his Wimbledon main draw debut with a hard-fought 3-6 7-6(3) 6-4 7-6(5) win against world No.122 Nuno Borges. This is the second time that Purcell has qualified at any major tournament, having previously done so at the Australian Open in 2020.

Kubler and Purcell's efforts ensure nine Australian men will feature in this year's Wimbledon gentlemen's singles draw, joining compatriots Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios, Jordan Thompson, James Duckworth, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Alexei Popyrin and John Millman in the field.

Rinky Hijikata had also hoped to qualify, however the 21-year-old from Sydney lost his final-round clash against German Nicola Kuhn in four sets.

RESULTS

Gentlemen's qualifying singles, final round

[2] Jason Kubler (AUS) d [24] Elias Ymer (SWE) 6-3 6-2 6-4

[30] Max Purcell (AUS) d [13] Nuno Borges (POR) 3-6 7-6(3) 6-4 7-6(5)

Nicola Kuhn (GER) d Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-4 3-6 7-5 7-6(4)



Ladies' qualifying singles

Four Australians - Maddison Inglis, Astra Sharma, Jaimee Fourlis and Zoe Hives - have secured prized main draw spots.

They join Ajla Tomljanovic and wildcard Daria Saville in this year's ladies' singles field, taking the total number of Australian representatives in the main draw to six.

World No.129 Inglis needed two hours and 43 minutes to overcome Serbia's Natalija Stevanovic, eventually prevailing 7-6(2) 2-6 6-2 to earn a Wimbledon main draw debut. This also marks the first time the 24-year-old from Perth has earned a Grand Slam place through qualifying.

Sharma survived a spirited challenge from 16-year-old Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, scoring a 3-6 6-2 6-3 win against the Andorran talent. It is the third time that Sharma, a 26-year-old from Perth ranked No.136, has qualified at a major tournament and ensures she'll make a 14th consecutive Grand Slam main draw appearance.

Fourlis qualified at a major tournament for the first time in her career, posting a 6-4 6-4 victory against France's Jessika Ponchet. The 22-year-old from Melbourne, who underwent a shoulder reconstruction in 2020, last contested a Grand Slam main draw as a wildcard at Australian Open 2018.

"It's unreal to know that all the hard work I've put in over the past couple of years is starting to pay off," said Fourlis, who is presently ranked at a career-high world No.153 and has now won 15 of her past 16 matches. "What a privilege to play in the main draw at Wimby. It's pretty cool. I'm super excited."

Hives received a walkover from compatriot Priscilla Hon, due to illness, in the final round. This propels the 25-year-old from Ballarat into her second Grand Slam main draw - and first since competing at Australian Open 2019 as a wildcard. Hives, currently ranked No.572 and using a protected ranking of No.142 to compete in the qualifying competition, returned to the tour in January after a two-year absence due to illness.

The last time four Australian women qualified at Wimbledon was in 1983.

RESULTS

Ladies' qualifying singles, final round

[5] Maddison Inglis (AUS) d Natalija Stevanovic (SRB) 7-6(2) 2-6 6-2

[10] Astra Sharma (AUS) d [31] Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (AND) 3-6 6-2 6-3

Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) d Jessika Ponchet (FRA) 6-4 6-4

Zoe Hives (AUS) d Priscilla Hon (AUS) walkover

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!