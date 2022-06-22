Kyrgios continues impressive grass-court form at Mallorca

Mallorca, Spain

Nick Kyrgios is through to the second round at an ATP 250 tournament in Mallorca.

The 27-year-old Australian was tested against Serbian Laslo Djere, but ultimately had too much firepower in their two-hour and 15-minute battle.

Kyrgios fired 24 aces and saved seven of the eight break points he faced against world No.55 Djere.





This improves Kyrgios' grass-court record this season to seven wins from nine matches and propels the world No.45 into a second-round clash with fifth-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

World No.20 Bautista Agut is a former Wimbledon semifinalist and has won his two most recent matches against Kyrgios.

In other first-round action, eighth-seeded Argentine Sebastian Baez ended the winning run of Australian qualifier Jordan Thompson. Baez recorded a 6-3 6-4 victory in their encounter.

Aussies in action - Mallorca

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Laslo Djere (SRB) 5-7 7-6(1) 7-6(1)

[8] Sebastian Baez (ARG) d [Q] Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [5] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Philipp Oswald (AUT) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)/Jaume Munar (ESP)

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Luke Saville was the sole Australian winner at Eastbourne today, teaming with Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands to record a first-round doubles victory.

The duo scored a major scalp too, eliminating second seeds and Wimbledon 2019 champions Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in straight sets.

James Duckworth extended 2021 finalist Lorenzo Songeo to three sets in their first-round singles clash, but the Italian ultimately prevailed 4-6 7-6(5) 7-6(1).

Ajla Tomljanovic also exited, with eighth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko posting a 6-4 6-4 victory in their second-round meeting.

Aussies in action - Eastbourne

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) d [Q] James Duckworth (AUS) 4-6 7-6(5) 7-6(1)

Women's singles, second round

[8] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-4 6-4

Men's doubles, first round

Luke Saville (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) d [2] Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)/Robert Farah (COL) 6-3 6-4

Jamie Murray (GBR)/Bruno Soares (BRA) d [3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) 6-4 6-7(5) [10-7]

Women's doubles, first round

Xu Yifan (CHN)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN) d Sam Stosur (AUS)/Latisha Chan (TPE) 2-6 6-1 [12-10]

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[6] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

[Q] John Millman (AUS) v Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Luke Saville (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) v Aleksandr Nedovyesov (KAZ)/Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (PAK)

