Social round-up: Aussie players embracing grass-court season

It's no secret that Australian players love the grass-court season, as this week's social round-up highlights ...
Arina Rodionova and Kimberly Birrell can't hide their excitement:
Ellen Perez is all smiles after winning her fourth career WTA doubles title at 's-Hertogenbosch:
Matt Ebden and Max Purcell were happy with a finals appearance in the men's doubles competition at 's-Hertogenbosch:
Ajla Tomljanovic took fans behind the scenes at Nottingham:
Daria Saville lost her grass-court shoes while travelling in Germany:
Luckily, Storm Sanders came to the rescue with a spare pair:
Alex de Minaur is happy to be progressing at Queen's Club in London, where he is still alive in the doubles competition:
Nick Kyrgios has been providing plenty of entertainment on his favourite surface:
> READ: Kyrgios beats world No.6 Stefanos Tsitsipas at Halle
While after a long injury lay-off, Kaylah McPhee is simply excited to be back on tour:
Retired Ash Barty has had a busy week. The reigning Wimbledon champion received an Order of Australian honour and took part in a charity event at the MCG:
And finally, Lleyton Hewitt reflected on his memorable Davis Cup victory against Roger Federer in the International Tennis Hall of Fame's #RoadtoNewport series:
