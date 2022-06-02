Social round-up: Highlights from Roland Garros 2022

This week's social round-up begins in Paris, where many of our top-ranked Aussies have been competing at Roland Garros ...

Daria Saville, the best performing Aussie in the singles competition, ticked off a lot of accomplishments this clay-court season:

And enjoyed watching some tennis too:

I rarely tweet about my own matches 🤣 I tweet more about other tennis players. I’m a tennis fan ❤️ — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) May 29, 2022





Jason Kubler and Heath Davidson were excited to make their main draw debuts in Paris:

> READ: Heath Davidson through to Roland Garros doubles final

Matt Ebden had fun teaming up with Sam Stosur, progressing to the mixed doubles quarterfinals:

Matt Ebden also shared a blog on his Paris experience:

Magical times in a magical city✨@MattEbden joins us from Paris, where he is experiencing #RolandGarros with his family for the first time. https://t.co/bGinmtgeA8 — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) May 28, 2022





Olivia Gadecki took the chance to explore the French capital:

Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur is excited for the upcoming grass-court season:

James Duckworth and Alexei Popyrin are already working up a sweat on grass:

Akira Santillan added to his trophy collection, winning his first ITF singles title since 2017 in Tunisia:

Lleyton Hewitt reflected on his winning his first ATP title for the International Tennis Hall of Fame's #RoadtoNewport series:

📍 Hometown

🆚 Hero

✅ No problem 🏆@lleytonhewitt's first @atptour victory had all the stuff to spark a legendary career 💪



🎥 #RoadtoNewport pic.twitter.com/DumOLDjy0S — International Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) May 31, 2022





And finally, we finish with a serve of wisdom from Nick Kyrgios:

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!