Social round-up: Highlights from Roland Garros 2022

This week's social round-up begins in Paris, where many of our top-ranked Aussies have been competing at Roland Garros ...
Daria Saville, the best performing Aussie in the singles competition, ticked off a lot of accomplishments this clay-court season:
And enjoyed watching some tennis too:
Jason Kubler and Heath Davidson were excited to make their main draw debuts in Paris:
Matt Ebden had fun teaming up with Sam Stosur, progressing to the mixed doubles quarterfinals:
Matt Ebden also shared a blog on his Paris experience:
Olivia Gadecki took the chance to explore the French capital:
Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur is excited for the upcoming grass-court season:
James Duckworth and Alexei Popyrin are already working up a sweat on grass:
Akira Santillan added to his trophy collection, winning his first ITF singles title since 2017 in Tunisia:
Lleyton Hewitt reflected on his winning his first ATP title for the International Tennis Hall of Fame's #RoadtoNewport series:
And finally, we finish with a serve of wisdom from Nick Kyrgios:
