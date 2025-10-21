Heath Davidson launches inaugural All Abilities Tennis Week

Paralympic Gold Medallist Heath Davidson was at Melbourne Park to launch Tennis Australia’s first-ever All Abilities Week on Monday.

Presented by Bupa, All Abilities Week (Oct 20-26) is a national initiative that marks a dedicated moment in the tennis calendar to celebrate and raise awareness of inclusion in tennis, while creating more opportunities for people with disability both on and off the court.

Davidson related how the pathways for people to participate have come a long way since he contracted viral transverse myelitis at just five months old, ultimately resulting in paraplegia.

“The big difference between today and years past is that all of the new generation of kids are starting tennis when they are five or six, so they’re having those years to play, whereas we sort of didn’t when we were growing up.," he said.

"You come down to the [2025 Australian Wheelchair Tennis National Championships] in a couple of weeks and you’ll see twenty young kids rolling around in wheelchairs and having fun… It’s just awesome to see that kids these days are starting young and can actually see a pathway moving forward, instead of it just being a casual-social thing.”

Davidson’s career is adorned with major accolades, including four Australian Open doubles titles and a career-high singles rank of world No. 3, yet his proudest moments come from quietly reflecting on how far the sport has come.

“Just looking back and being where I am now, to see the young generation of tennis players in all disabilities, and seeing ourselves on the big stage at the Australian Open and on TV, we didn’t get those opportunities when I was a junior to see any of that,” the 38-year-old said.

With a focus on education and awareness, immersive play experience, as well as venue accessibility profiles, All Abilities Week will highlight and expand participation across five streams of play – wheelchair tennis, blind and low vision tennis, intellectual disability and autism tennis, deaf and hard and hearing tennis, and para-standing tennis.

“When we talk about tennis, we talk about getting people to play more often,” Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner said.

“But we don’t just want to be the most participated sport in Australia, we actually want to be the most accessible sport in the country.”

Thirty clubs across the country are actively engaged throughout the week. Become involved by attending an event at one of the following locations:

VIC

Mornington Tennis Centre, VIC

Gardiner Tennis Club, VIC

Caroline Springs TC - iTennis Coaching Academy, VIC

Tullamarine TC - iTennis Coaching Academy, VIC

Banyule Tennis Club, VIC

Nathan Hude Tennis / Montmorency Tennis Club, VIC

Victorian Tennis Academy, VIC

Diamond Creek Tennis Club WINK COACHING, VIC

Northcote Tennis, VIC

Peterborough Tennis Club, VIC

Rhyll Tennis Club, VIC

Bacchus Marsh Lawn Tennis Club, VIC

Ferntree Gully Tennis Club, VIC

Clarinda Tennis Club - Bounce and Hit, VIC

Narrandjeri Stadium - Disability HUB, VIC

Epping Tennis Club, VIC

NSW

Clubhouse Tennis - Milton Ulladulla Tennis Centre, NSW

Collaroy Tennis Club / Evolve Tennis Academy, NSW

Westside Tennis Club/The Harbour Tennis Academy, NSW

City Community Tennis, NSW

Voyager Tennis Willis Park, NSW

Complete Tennis Wollongong, NSW

QLD

McKinnon's Tennis & Squash, QLD

Discovery Park Tennis Club, QLD

Mr B's Professional Tennis, QLD

ACT

North Woden Tennis Club/All Abilities & Wheelchair Hub for the ACT/Rising Star Tennis Academy, ACT

WA

South Mandurah Tennis Club Tennis 4 All Program, WA

Manning Tennis Club, WA

SA

Somerton Park TC/Foundation Tennis Development. SA

Hallett Cove Beach Tennis Club, SA

DPTennis @ Colonel Light West Tennis Club, SA

For more information on how to make your venue more inclusive during All Abilities Week, check out our All Abilities Week Engagement Guide.

If you're interested in attending an event at one of these clubs, please fill out our expression of interest form.