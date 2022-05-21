Clay courts calling across Australia

Is watching Australia's top-ranked players compete on European clay inspiring you to pick up a racquet too?

The good news is if you want to slide to a forehand on red dirt like Alex de Minaur or Daria Saville, there are more than 300 affiliated tennis clubs and venues across Australia with clay courts available for hire.

Clay court venues in Australia State/Territory Number Venues Australian Capital Territory 7 Braddon TC, Canberra TC, Eastlake TC, Hoddles Creek TC, Majura TC, O'Connor TC, Red Hill TC Queensland 10 Bundaberg & District TA, Caboolture & District LTA, George Alder TC, Gympie Queen's Park TC, KDV Sport, Maryborough & District Junior TA, Queensland Tennis Centre, Sunshine Coast Grammar School, Tall Gums Sports Centre, Texas TC South Australia 1 Tennis SA Tasmania 6 Domain Tennis Centre, East Devonport TC, Government House, Latrobe TC, Legana TC, New Town TC Western Australia 6 Bayswater TC, Bullcreek TC, Corrigin TC, Dalkeith TC, Toolibin TC, UWA TC New South Wales 40 Albury TC, Armidale TC, Bingara Sporting TC, Cintra Park Tennis & Sport Centre, Coffs Harbour TC, Cudal TC, Dangar Park Complex, Dungowan & District TC, Eastcourts Tennis, Forest Hill TC, Forster TC, Gerogery West TC, Gladstone TC, Glen Innes & District TA, Gloucester District TA, Grenfell Country Club Tennis Centre, Gresford District TA, Griffith TC, Gulgong & District TA, Holbrook TC, Hunters Hill Club, Inverell TC, Kooringal TC, Long Flat TC, Lower Bucca TC, Marrar TC, Moonan Flat Tennis Courts, Rylstone TC, Sawtell TC, South Kempsey TC, Sporties Tennis Club Tuncurry, Tennis Terranora - Joan Nicoll Tennis Centre, Tennis World Sydney Olympic Park, Trangie Community Tennis, Vince Barclay Tennis, Waratah TC, Westside TC, Wherrol Flat TC, Yass Lawn TC, Young TC Victoria 230 Albion TC, All Souls TC, Altona TC, Ashburton Uniting YC, Aspendale TC, Avondale Heights TC, Ballarat Regional Tennis Centre, Balnarring TC, Banyule TC, Batterham Park TC, Bayswater North TC, Bayview TC, Beaconsfield TC, Beaumaris Community TC, Beaumaris Lawn TC, Belgrave Heights TC, Belgrave TC, Belvedere Park TC, Bentleigh Recreation TC, Bittern TC, Black Rock TC, Blackburn TC, Bluebell TC, Boroondara Tennis Centre, Box Hill TC, Broadford TC, Bruce Park TC, Bulleen TC, Bundoora TC, Burden Park TC, Burnt Bridge TC, Canterbury TC, Carmelite Middle Park TC, Caulfield Park TC, Caulfield Recreation TC, Centenary Park TC, Chadstone TC, Chelsea Heights TC, Chelsea Lawn TC, Chelsworth Park TC, Christ Church TC, City of Camberwell TC, Clarinda TC, Coatesville TC, Coburg TC, Cranbourne TC, Cranross TC, Crib Point TC, Croydon TC, Deepdene TC, Deer Park TC, Dendy Park TC, Devon Meadows TC, Dingley TC, Doncaster TC, Donvale TC, Doutta Galla TC, Doveton TC, Dromana TC, Eaglemont TC, East Burwood TC, East Camberwell TC, East Coburg TC, East Croydon Kilsyth TC, East Malvern TC, East Preston Park TC, East Ringwood TC, Eckersley TC, Eltham TC, Emerald TC, Endeavour Hills TC, Essendon TC, Fawkner TC, Ferntree Gully TC, Ferny Creek TC, Fitzroy TC, Fountain Gate TC, Geelong Lawn TC, Gladeswood Reserve TC, Gladestone Park TC, Glen Eira TC, Glenhuntly TC, Glenroy TC, Grace Park Lawn TC, Grace Valley TC, Gracedale Park TC, Green Gully TC, Greensborough TC, Greythorn Park TC, Guy Turner Reserve TC, Hallam TC, Hampton Park TC, Hartwell TC, Hastings TC, Hawksburn TC, Hawthorn TC, Heatherdale TC, Heathmont TC, Highett TC, Highmoor Uniting TC, Holy Saviour TC, Hume Tennis & Community Centre, Ivanhoe TC, Kalorama Mt Dandenong TC, Kananook TC, Karingal Drive TC, Keilor Park TC, Keysborough TC, Kings Park TC, Kingsbury TC, Knox City TC, Knoxfield TC, Koonung Park TC, Kooyong Lawn TC, Korumburra TC, Lakeview TC, Lauriston Lawn TC, Le Page TC, Legend Park TC, Leongatha TC, Long Beach TC, Long Island TC, Lorne Country Club, Macedon TC, Macleod TC, Mayfield Park TC, MCC Glen Iris Valley TC, Mentone TC, Merlynston TC, Miller Park TC, Mitcham TC, Monbulk TC, Montmorency TC, Montrose TC, Mooroolbark Heights TC, Mordialloc TC, Mornington TC, Mountain Gate TC, Mt Carmel TC, Mt Eliza TC, Mt Waverley TC, Murrumbeena TC, Nangiloc TC, Narre Warren South TC, Nichols Point TC, Noble Community TC, Noble Park TC, Norris Bank TC, North Balwyn TC, North Box Hill TC, North Kew TC, North Ringwood TC, North Seaford TC, Nunawading TC, Ormond TC, Our Lady of Good Counsel TC, Our Lady of the Nativity TC, Overport Park TC, Park Orchards TC, Parkdale TC, Parkwood TC, Plenty TC, Port Albert TC, Port Melbourne TC, Princes Hill TC, Regent TC, Research TC, Ringwood Central TC, Ringwood TC, Rosanna TC, Rosebud TC, Rowville TC, Roy Street, Royal Ave Tennis Centre, Royal Park TC, Royal South Yarra Lawn TC, Rye TC, Sale TC, Scoresby Tennis Centre, Somerville TC, South Hawthorn TC, Springvale South TC, St Andrews (Werribee) TC, St Andrews Gardiner TC, St Christophers (Syndal) TC, St Francis Xavier (Montmorency) TC, St Johns UTG (Elsternwick) TC, St Kevins (Ormond) TC, St Marys (Greensborough) TC, St Vincent's TC, St Monica's TC, Strathmore TC, Sunshine Park TC, Templestowe Park TC, Tennis Coaches Association Victoria, Tennis World Melbourne Park, The Patch TC, Thomastown TC, Toorak College TC, Traralgon TA, Tyabb TC, Tynong TC, Upper Beaconsfield TC, Upwey South TC, Upwey Tecoma TC, Veneto TC, Vermont South TC, Vermont TC, Victory Park TC, Viewbank TC, Wantirna TC, Warrandyte TC, Warrnambool Lawn TC, Watsonia TC, Wattle TC, Wellington TC, Werribee TC, West Lalor TC, Whites Lane Mulgrace TC, Whittlesea TC, Wilby TC, Willison Park TC, Wonga Park TC, Yallambie TC, Yamala Park TC, Yarram Country Club TC, Yarraville TC, Yea TC, Yellingbo TC

Tennis Australia has made a concerted effort in recent years to increase the number of clay courts across the country, recognising the benefits of clay as a crucial part of developing young athletes.

In the late 1990s, there was only a single Tier 1 clay-court facility in the country. There are now 29 Tier 1 clay-courts installed at National Academy venues, with the majority of facility development undertaken since 2012.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!