Aussie hopes continue Roland Garros 2022 qualifying quests

A coveted main draw place at Roland Garros 2022 is the prize on offer for the seven Australians still alive in the men's and women's qualifying singles competitions in Paris.

All are back in action today, determined to advance to the final qualifying round.

Aussies in action:

Jason Kubler (AUS) v [6] Radu Albot (MDA)

Men's qualifying singles, second round, Court 6, first match (from 6pm AEST)

World No.161 Kubler is in impressive form, having won 12 of his past 15 matches on clay. The 28-year-old Australian has also matched his career-best result at Roland Garros. To progress further, Kubler needs to beat world No.112 Albot, a 32-year-old from Moldova who has been ranked as high as No.39 in 2019. Kubler does own a winning record against the sixth seed, beating him in an ATP Challenger final on clay eight years ago.

Head-to-head record: Kubler leads 1-0

Last meeting: Kubler won 6-4 6-1 (Sibiu, 2014)

[18] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Sebastian Ofner (AUT)

Men's qualifying singles, second round, Court 12, first match (from 6pm AEST)

Vukic, a 26-year-old Australian ranked No.123, is aiming to advance to the final qualifying round in Paris for a third consecutive year. Boasting six wins from seven career qualifying matches at Roland Garros, Vukic can take confidence from this strong record. The No.18 seed faces world No.218 Ofner, a 26-year-old Austrian who won an ATP Challenger title on clay last month and is coached by the father of Grand Slam champion Dominic Thiem.

Head-to-head record: Vukic leads 1-0

Last meeting: Vukic won 4-6 6-3 6-4 (Nur-Sultan, 2019)

Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v [20] Reka Luca Jani (HUN)

Women's qualifying singles, second round, Court 13, first match (from 6pm AEST)

Fourlis scored her first Roland Garros win this week - and the world No.235 is now eyeing a second. The 22-year-old from Melbourne, who is competing in Paris for the first time since 2017, faces Jani, a 30-year-old Hungarian currently ranked at a career-high No.128, in the second round. They have played five times previously at ITF level, scoring two wins apiece when they have met on clay.

Head-to-head record: Fourlis leads 3-2

Last meeting: Fourlis won 2-6 6-3 6-3 (Bendigo, 2020)

Arina Rodionova (AUS) v [21] Cristina Bucsa (ESP)

Women's qualifying singles, second round, Court 12, second match

Rodionova has matched her career-best result in a Roland Garros qualifying draw, progressing to the second round for a third time. The crafty 32-year-old, who is currently ranked No.189 and also reached this stage in 2010 and 2020, faces world No.127 Bucsa in the second round. The 24-year-old Spaniard is aiming to qualify at her third consecutive major tournament.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Anastasia Gasanova (RUS)

Women's qualifying singles, second round, Court 13, second match

Injury has derailed Hon's momentum in recent years, yet the 24-year-old Australian is showing promising signs of improvement. The world No.238's opening-round win marked her first victory in Paris since making the second round as a main draw wildcard in 2019. Determined to return to the main draw, Hon's next task is overcoming 23-year-old world No.155 Gasanova.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

Seone Mendez (AUS) v Caroline Dolehide (USA)

Women's qualifying singles, second round, Court 9, third match

A stunning breakout season continues for 22-year-old Mendez, who is making her Roland Garros debut. The world No.223 defeated her second-round opponent Dolehide, a 23-year-old American ranked No.173, on clay last month. That's sure to provide added confidence as the Spain-based Mendez attempts to qualify at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

Head-to-head record: Mendez leads 1-0

Last meeting: Mendez won 6-4 4-6 6-4 (Charlottesville, 2022)

Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v [31] Mirjam Bjorklund (SWE)

Women's qualifying singles, second round, Court 10, fifth match

World No.1981 Cabrera has matched her career-best result at Roland Garros, advancing to the second round in qualifying for the second time. To progress further, the 24-year-old from Queensland needs to beat 31st seed Bjorklund. The 23-year-old Swede is ranked No.150, won an ITF title on clay last month and is the girlfriend of world No.15 Denis Shapovalov.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

