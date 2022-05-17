Aussies off to strong start in Roland Garros 2022 qualifying

Six Australians, including Aleksandar Vukic, scored opening-round wins as the Roland Garros 2022 qualifying competition began in Paris.

Tuesday 17 May 2022
Leigh Rogers
Paris, France
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 19: Aleksandar Vukic of Australia plays a forehand in his second round singles match against Radu Albot of Moldova during day three of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 19, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Six Australian players, so far, have advanced to the second round in Roland Garros 2022 qualifying.

Aleksandar Vukic and Jason Kubler scored contrasting wins in first-round men's qualifying singles action.

Vukic produced a confident display against Spaniard Mario Vilella Martinez, snapping a six-match losing streak with a 7-5 6-4 victory. The No.18-seeded Australian served six aces and conceded only 17 points on serve in the 79-minute encounter. The victory improves 26-year-old Vukic's career record in Roland Garros qualifying to six wins from seven matches.

Kubler was forced to dig deep in a three-set battle against Italian Riccardo Bonadio, eventually prevailing 6-4 3-6 6-3. World No.161 Kubler has now won 12 of his past 16 matches on clay and this matches the 28-year-old Australian's career-best result at Roland Garros.

Max Purcell's campaign ended with a heart-breaking loss against Portugal's Pedro Sousa, who triumphed 6-7(5) 6-4 7-6(8).

In women's qualifying singles action, 22-year-old's Jaimee Fourlis and Seone Mendez both scored their first Roland Garros wins.

Fourlis, competing in Paris for the first time in five years, defeated Italian Federica Di Sarra 7-6(7) 6-3, while Mendez fought past Georgia's Mariam Bolkvadze 3-6 6-4 6-2 in her tournament debut.

Arina Rodionova has also progressed, matching her career-best result in a Roland Garros qualifying draw with a 6-2 6-4 first-round win against American Emina Bektas.

Priscilla Hon is through to the second round too after beating American Francesca Di Lorenzo 6-4 6-4. This is 24-year-old Hon's first win in Paris since 2019, when she advanced to the second round as a wildcard entry.

However, Storm Sanders' quest to qualify at Roland Garros for a second consecutive year is over. Third-seeded Chinese player Zhu Lin scored a 6-4 6-4 victory in their first-round clash.

Maddison Inglis and Olivia Gadecki, Australia's top-ranked women in the qualifying draw, also lost their opening-round matches.

Lizette Cabrera and Ellen Perez are scheduled to play their first-round matches in Paris tonight (play begins at 6pm AEST).

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2022 qualifying, day two schedule

Aussies in action - Roland Garros

RESULTS
Men's qualifying singles, first round
[18] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d Mario Vilella Martinez (ESP) 7-5 6-4
Jason Kubler (AUS) d Riccardo Bonadio (ITA) 6-4 3-6 6-3
Pedro Sousa (POR) d Max Purcell (AUS) 6-7(5) 6-4 7-6(8)

Women's qualifying singles, first round
Arina Rodionova (AUS) d Emina Bektas (USA) 6-2 6-4
Seone Mendez (AUS) d Mariam Bolkvadze (GEO) 3-6 6-4 6-2
Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) d Federica Di Sarra (ITA) 7-6(7) 6-3
Priscilla Hon (AUS) d Francesca Di Lorenzo (USA) 6-4 6-4
[3] Zhu Lin (CHN) d Storm Sanders (AUS) 6-4 6-4
[17] Hailey Baptiste (USA) d Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 5-7 6-3 7-5
Suzan Lamens (NED) d [18] Maddison Inglis (AUS) 6-2 6-2

COMING UP
Women's qualifying singles, first round
Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v [WC] Emeline Dartron (FRA)
Ellen Perez (AUS) v Susan Bandecchi (SUI)

Men's qualifying singles, second round
[18] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Sebastian Ofner (AUT)
Jason Kubler (AUS) v [6] Radu Albot (MDA)

Women's qualifying singles, second round
Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v [20] Reka Luca Jani (HUN)
Arina Rodionova (AUS) v [21] Cristina Bucsa (ESP)
Seone Mendez (AUS) v Caroline Dolehide (USA)
Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Anastasia Gasanova (RUS)

