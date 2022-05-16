Qualifying draws revealed for Roland Garros 2022

Find out who our Aussie qualifying hopes have drawn in the opening round at Roland Garros 2022.

Monday 16 May 2022
Leigh Rogers
Paris, France

Nine Australians are set to contest the Roland Garros 2022 women's qualifying singles competition. This is the highest representation of Aussies since 1975.

They are aiming to join three Australian contenders already in the main draw - Ajla Tomljanovic, Astra Sharma and wildcard Daria Saville.

Storm Sanders, who qualified in Paris last year, has been handed one of the toughest first-round assignments. The 27-year-old faces world No.99 Zhu Lin of China.

Roland Garros 2022 - women's qualifying singles
PlayerRankvPlayer Rank
[18] Maddison Inglis (AUS)126vSuzan Lamens (NED)169
Olivia Gadecki (AUS)162v[17] Hailey Baptiste (USA)125
Lizette Cabrera (AUS)181v[WC] Emeline Dartron (FRA)441
Arina Rodionova (AUS)189vEmina Bektas (USA)195
Storm Sanders (AUS)208v[3] Zhu Lin (CHN)99
Ellen Perez (AUS)222vSusan Bandecchi (SUI)190
Seone Mendez (AUS)223vMariam Bolkvadze (GEO)161
Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)235vFederica Di Sarra (ITA)213
Priscilla Hon (AUS) 238vFrancesca Di Lorenzo (USA)234

Three Australian men, led by No.18 seed Aleksandar Vukic, feature in the Roland Garros 2022 men's qualifying singles competition.

Each are hoping to win three qualifying matches to earn a main draw spot alongside compatriots Alex de Minaur, James Duckworth, Jordan Thompson, John Millman, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Alexei Popyrin and wildcard Chris O'Connell.

Roland Garros 2022 - men's qualifying singles
PlayerRankvPlayer Rank
[18] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)123vMario Vilella Martinez (ESP)224
Max Purcell (AUS)171vPedro Sousa (POR)287
Jason Kubler (AUS)161vRiccardo Bonadio (ITA)239

Qualifying matches begins in Paris this evening (from 6.00pm AEST), with 10 Australians (Inglis, Gadecki, Rodionova, Sanders, Mendez, Fourlis, Hon, Vukic, Purcell and Kubler) scheduled to compete.

