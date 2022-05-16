Qualifying draws revealed for Roland Garros 2022

Nine Australians are set to contest the Roland Garros 2022 women's qualifying singles competition. This is the highest representation of Aussies since 1975.

They are aiming to join three Australian contenders already in the main draw - Ajla Tomljanovic, Astra Sharma and wildcard Daria Saville.

Storm Sanders, who qualified in Paris last year, has been handed one of the toughest first-round assignments. The 27-year-old faces world No.99 Zhu Lin of China.

Roland Garros 2022 - women's qualifying singles Player Rank v Player Rank [18] Maddison Inglis (AUS) 126 v Suzan Lamens (NED) 169 Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 162 v [17] Hailey Baptiste (USA) 125 Lizette Cabrera (AUS) 181 v [WC] Emeline Dartron (FRA) 441 Arina Rodionova (AUS) 189 v Emina Bektas (USA) 195 Storm Sanders (AUS) 208 v [3] Zhu Lin (CHN) 99 Ellen Perez (AUS) 222 v Susan Bandecchi (SUI) 190 Seone Mendez (AUS) 223 v Mariam Bolkvadze (GEO) 161 Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) 235 v Federica Di Sarra (ITA) 213 Priscilla Hon (AUS) 238 v Francesca Di Lorenzo (USA) 234

Three Australian men, led by No.18 seed Aleksandar Vukic, feature in the Roland Garros 2022 men's qualifying singles competition.

Each are hoping to win three qualifying matches to earn a main draw spot alongside compatriots Alex de Minaur, James Duckworth, Jordan Thompson, John Millman, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Alexei Popyrin and wildcard Chris O'Connell.

Roland Garros 2022 - men's qualifying singles Player Rank v Player Rank [18] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 123 v Mario Vilella Martinez (ESP) 224 Max Purcell (AUS) 171 v Pedro Sousa (POR) 287 Jason Kubler (AUS) 161 v Riccardo Bonadio (ITA) 239

Qualifying matches begins in Paris this evening (from 6.00pm AEST), with 10 Australians (Inglis, Gadecki, Rodionova, Sanders, Mendez, Fourlis, Hon, Vukic, Purcell and Kubler) scheduled to compete.

