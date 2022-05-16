Nine Aussie women ready for Roland Garros 2022 qualifying

Three Australians - Ajla Tomljanovic, Astra Sharma and wildcard Daria Saville - will compete in the Roland Garros 2022 women's singles draw.

A further nine are aiming to join them when the qualifying competition begins in Paris tonight. This is the highest number of Australian hopes in a Roland Garros women's qualifying singles draw since 1975.

Meet our Aussie qualifying contenders:

[18] Maddison Inglis, 24, Western Australia

Inglis is the top-ranked Australian in the women's qualifying singles competition. The world No.126 has only competed in Paris once before, as a main draw entrant in 2020, and faces world No.169-ranked Dutchwoman Suzan Lamens in the first round. Inglis started this season promisingly, beating world No.24 Leylah Fernandez during a career-best third-round run at Australian Open 2022. Inglis is aiming to recapture that form and snap a seven-match losing streak.

Roland Garros career record: 0-1 (0-0 in qualifying)

Roland Garros best result: First round (2020)

Olivia Gadecki, 20, Queensland

After making her Roland Garros qualifying debut last season as a No.519-ranked wildcard, Gadecki returns in 2022 firmly entrenched inside the world's top 200. The 20-year-old from the Gold Coast has skyrocketed up the rankings in the past year and is currently at a career-high world No.162. With a win-loss record of 20-7 so far in 2022, Gadecki brings solid form into her third career Grand Slam appearance. She faces 17th-seeded American Hailey Baptiste in the opening round.

Roland Garros career record: 0-0 (0-1 in qualifying)

Roland Garros best result: Qualifying first round (2021)

Lizette Cabrera, 24, Queensland

After three months on the sidelines, Cabrera made an encouraging return to the tour earlier this month. The world No.181 advanced to an ITF quarterfinal on clay at Prague, providing extra confidence ahead of her fourth Roland Garros qualifying campaign. Cabrera, who achieved a career-high ranking at world No.119 in February 2020, is aiming to qualify in Paris for the first time. She faces French wildcard Emeline Dartron, a 22-year-old ranked No.441, in the first round.

Roland Garros career record: 0-0 (1-3 in qualifying)

Roland Garros best result: Qualifying second round (2018)

Arina Rodionova, 32, Victoria

Rodionova is contesting Roland Garros qualifying for the eighth time. The world No.189 carries positive momentum into Paris, having built a 12-6 win-loss record at Australian Pro Tour events between February and March. The crafty Rodionova also scooped three doubles titles during this period, including one on clay in Canberra. She has been pitted against American Emina Bektas, a 29-year-old ranked No.195 and making her Roland Garros debut, in the first round.

Roland Garros career record: 0-1 (2-7 in qualifying)

Roland Garros best result: First round (2016)

> READ: Aussie men set for Roland Garros 2022 qualifying

Storm Sanders, 27, Western Australia

Currently a top 20-ranked doubles player, Sanders is determined to improve her singles ranking too. The world No.208 proved she is capable, winning three qualifying rounds to secure a main draw spot at Roland Garros last year. It marked the first time the left-handed Sanders had qualified at a major tournament. Embarking upon her third qualifying campaign in Paris, Sanders has been handed a challenging first-round assignment against world No.99 Zhu Lin of China.

Roland Garros career record: 0-1 (3-1 in qualifying)

Roland Garros best result: First round (2021)

Ellen Perez, 26, New South Wales

In an impressive Roland Garros singles debut last season, Perez advanced to the final qualifying round. The world No.222 is hoping to go one better this year and earn a main draw spot for the first time. The left-handed Perez, who is a top 50-ranked doubles player, has qualified at a major tournament once before (at Wimbledon last year). She has drawn world No.190 Susan Bandecchi of Switzerland in the opening round.

Roland Garros career record: 0-0 (2-1 in qualifying)

Roland Garros best result: Qualifying final round (2021)

Seone Mendez, 22, New South Wales

Mendez has achieved some major milestones already this season, winning her first Grand Slam-level match in Australian Open qualifying and peaking at a career-high ranking of world No.198 in March. Now the world No.223 can add a first Roland Garros appearance, where she'll face world No.161 Mariam Bolkvadze of Georgia in the opening round, to her growing list of achievements. The Spain-based Mendez is comfortable on clay, advancing to her first WTA quarterfinal on the surface at Cluj-Napoca last season.

Roland Garros career record: 0-0 (0-0 in qualifying)

Roland Garros best result: Making debut

> READ: Qualifying draws revealed for Roland Garros 2022

Jaimee Fourlis, 22, Victoria

Fourlis is returning to Roland Garros after a five-year absence. The world No.235 memorably made her debut as a 17-year-old main draw wildcard in 2017, where she pushed world No.12 Caroline Wozniacki to three sets. After undergoing a shoulder reconstruction in 2020, Fourlis has improved her ranking more than 100 places already this season. The Australian Open 2022 mixed doubles finalist plays world No.213-ranked Italian Federica Di Sarra in the opening qualifying round.

Roland Garros career record: 0-1 (0-0 in qualifying)

Roland Garros best result: First round (2017)

Priscilla Hon, 24, Queensland

Hon lists clay as her favourite surface and dreams of winning Roland Garros. Her 2022 quest begins in qualifying this year, where she meets world No.234-ranked American Francesca Di Lorenzo in the first round. In a promising sign, world No.238 Hon scored her second top-100 win of the season on German clay last week. It was her biggest result since upsetting world No.17 Petra Kvitova in a career-best victory at Adelaide in January.

Roland Garros career record: 1-1 (0-2 in qualifying)

Roland Garros best result: Second round (2019)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2022, qualifying day one schedule

