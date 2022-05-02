Ranking movers: Hijikata leads rising Aussie talents

Men's singles

Australia's top-ranked man Alex de Minaur has improved two places to world No.22 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

Omar Jasika takes biggest mover honours for the week, rising 51 places to world No.520 after winning an ITF title in Thailand. It is the 24-year-old's second title of the season. Returning after a two-year absence, Jasika's win-loss record now stands at 27-6 for the year.

Dayne Kelly, who finished runner-up to Jasika in Thailand, jumps up 27 spots to world No.463.

Rinky Hijikata has been rewarded for his career-best result at ATP Challenger level, with the 21-year-old improving 19 places to a career-high world No.234 after advancing to the semifinals at Morelos last week.

While Li Tu, currently ranked No.397, is set to rise evener higher in coming weeks. The 25-year-old has just claimed his sixth career ITF singles title, and first on clay, at Cairo.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.22 +2 James Duckworth No.71 +2 Nick Kyrgios No.75 +2 John Millman No.85 -6 Jordan Thompson No.87 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.92 -2 Alexei Popyrin No.105 +3 Aleksandar Vukic No.128 0 Chris O'Connell No.129 0 Max Purcell No.171 -8

Men's doubles

John Peers remains the top-ranked Australian at world No.10 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Luke Saville is the only Australian making gains inside the world's top 100 this week. The world No.61 has made the semifinals, alongside fellow Aussie John-Patrick Smith, in two of his past three tournaments at ATP Challenger events in America.

Dayne Kelly is this week's biggest mover, improving 51 places to world No.1120. The 31-year-old has enjoyed success at ITF level in Thailand in the past fortnight, advancing to back-to-back quarterfinals.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.10 0 Max Purcell No.28 -1 Nick Kyrgios No.32 -2 Matthew Ebden No.33 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.34 0 Luke Saville No.61 +1 John-Patrick Smith No.100 -5 Matt Reid No.107 -7 Alex de Minaur No.132 0 Marc Polmans No.173 -16

NOTE: The WTA Tour are not releasing updated women's singles and doubles rankings this week, as the 10-day Madrid event is still in progress.

